Kalispell shooting leaves one man injured, another behind bars

Sep. 28—One man is behind bars and another hospitalized following an afternoon shooting in the parking lot of a south Kalispell business Wednesday, officials say.

Kalispell Police officers headed to Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply on U.S. 93 South about 4:30 p.m., Sept. 27 for a report of an assault with a weapon, according to a press release issued by the department. They found one man suffering from a gunshot wound who was later taken to Logan Health Medical Center, authorities said.

A second man, identified as John David Walker, 70, of Dayton, was taken into custody, officials said. He is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on a pending assault with a weapon charge. He was expected to make an initial court appearance on Thursday, according to jail records.

The shooting remains under investigation, officials said. Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Sgt. Karen Webster at 406-758-7780.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.