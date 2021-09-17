Kalispell shooting leaves one man dead, two injured

Sep. 16—A shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell left one man dead and two others injured Thursday morning.

According to information from the Kalispell Police Department, officers were called at 10:52 a.m. to the scene at 1305 U.S. 2 W., where two men reportedly had shot at each other.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds, including one who died at the scene. The other two were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell.

According to a later press release from Kalispell police, officers learned a man was asked to leave the parking lot by employees of the business. An argument ensued and the man opened fire on one of the employees, killing him.

A bystander reportedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle and exchanged gun shots with the man suspected of killing the employee.

The bystander, who was wounded in the shooting, disabled the suspect with gunfire.

The suspect and the bystander were both transported to Logan Health for medical treatment by the Kalispell Fire Department.

The bystander is reportedly in stable condition. The suspect male is reportedly in critical condition and remains under law enforcement supervision.

The man who was fatally shot was identified as a 28-year-old Kalispell resident.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman said no officers were involved in the shooting.

A witness to the shootings, Sebastian Henry, of Kalispell, shared his account of the incidents with the Daily Inter Lake.

"I was walking to the DMV when I saw two guys arguing in the parking lot (of the fitness center) and the next thing you know, one guy started shooting at the other, it was about five or six times," Henry said. "I didn't see if the other guy had a gun, but I didn't see one."

Henry said another man came out of the gym and yelled at the shooter before the two exchanged gunfire.

Some area schools and businesses were in lockdown following the shootings.

Kalispell Public Schools issued a press release explaining they were in a soft lockdown following the shootings.

"This was a precautionary measure due to the proximity of the incident to our schools," according to the press release. "All students and staff are safe and accounted for. During the soft lockdown, school doors were locked and we did not allow anyone in the building or students outside of the building.

"Normal operations returned once the situation was resolved as verified by local law enforcement. No students, staff, or district employees were involved in the incident."

Law enforcement stand at the scene of a shooting outside Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Thursday, Sept. 16. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Law enforcement stand at the scene of a shooting outside Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Thursday, Sept. 16. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Law enforcement stand at the scene of a shooting outside Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Thursday, Sept. 16. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Law enforcement stand at the scene of a shooting outside Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Thursday, Sept. 16. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)