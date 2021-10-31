Kalispell woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle

Oct. 30—A Kalispell woman was recently arrested after she allegedly drove drunk with a 6-year-old child in the vehicle.

Amy Marie Hafen, 35, was charged with felony child criminal endangerment after an Oct. 24 incident on Watne Way in Kalispell.

Charging documents indicate Hafen's ex-boyfriend called police and reported she was leaving the Watne Way home with their 6-year-old child in a tan Chevy Suburban. He also reported she appeared to be drunk.

A Flathead County officer found the vehicle parked nearby with its flashing lights on and an open passenger door. The officer said Hafen got out of the vehicle and spoke to him. He said she slurred her speech and allegedly said she had a couple of beers while being parked in the current location.

The officer said the keys were in the ignition of the vehicle and the child was in the backseat.

After being taken to the Flathead County Detention Center, Hafen's blood alcohol sample was 0.199.

Hafen's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.

She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison.

Flathead County Deputy Attorney John Donovan is prosecuting the case while Nicholas Aemisegger is defending Hafen. Flathead District Court Judge Robert B. Allison presides.

