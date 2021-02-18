Kalispell woman accused of embezzlement

Feb. 18—A Kalispell woman has been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer.

Brandy McGrew, 45, was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center Tuesday on one felony count of embezzlement. She was scheduled to make her initial court appearance Wednesday.

Her bail is set at $25,000. She faces a maximum term of 10 years in the Montana State Prison.

Charging documents indicate the thefts occurred on 43 separate occasions from July 1, 2018, to Feb. 28, 2019.

The owner of an automotive parts business in Evergreen reported to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that an employee, McGrew, allegedly was deleting invoices. The man said he discovered invoices for at least 43 shipments of parts had been deleted.

The man said when he confronted McGrew about it, she allegedly admitted to shipping the products through a third party. The third-party seller told the business owner he was sending money to McGrew's paypal account. The total payments were $61,887.

McGrew has a record of theft and failing to pay off debts in Flathead County dating back a decade.

In 2011, McGrew and her husband, Randy McGrew, were sued by a financial services company for failing to pay back a loan of more than $3,400. A default judgment was issued in November 2011. In December 2017, a final court document was filed indicating $11,719.98 was still due.

In 2013, McGrew was accused of stealing $2,200 from a painting business where she worked to pay other bills. McGrew received a seven-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty.

In February 2019, McGraw was discharged from probation for the 2013 incident.

