Kalispell woman accused of striking husband with glass vase

Feb. 2—A Kalispell woman left her husband with 12 stitches to the head after drunkenly throwing a glass vase at him late last month, prosecutors say.

Natalie Kay Heser, 55, faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court after the Jan. 29 disturbance on the 800 block of East Washington Street. Her arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

According to an affidavit filed in district court, the victim told responding Kalispell Police officers that he was sitting on the couch when Heser returned home "highly intoxicated." When he asked after her state, she allegedly began yelling at him.

She then picked up a glass vase and launched it at his head, court documents said. She fled after the vase shattered and her husband called 911.

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 9:35 p.m., court documents said. They found the victim suffering from a still bleeding cut to the head. Taken to Logan Health Medical Center, he received 12 stitches, according to court documents.

Officers found Heser allegedly sitting outside of a nearby apartment. They described her as "extremely intoxicated and unable to speak in full sentences."

She denied any involvement, court documents said.

If convicted, Heser faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

