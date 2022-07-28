Kalispell woman accused of using pepper spray on roommates

Jul. 28—A 48-year-old Kalispell woman faces an assault with a weapon charge after allegedly attacking her roommates with a type of pepper spray and a knife earlier this month.

Wendy Jean Warner is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond following her July 24 arrest. Her arraignment before Judge Amy Eddy in district court is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Warner's three roommates contacted authorities following the alleged attack and deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office found evidence of pepper spray use at the Anderson Lane home upon arrival, court documents said. The roommates described Warner as drunk prior to the assault, "ranting and raving" about the supposed theft of her alcohol, court documents said.

Eventually, they retreated to a separate room to avoid her, according to court documents. That's when Warner allegedly kicked down the door and sprayed the trio. All were sprayed in the face, court documents said.

They recalled fleeing from the house and calling authorities. Warner, who briefly left, returned soon after and resumed spraying two of the roommates, court documents said. She also allegedly threatened one with a knife, saying "she would cut her."

The roommates described the substance used by Warner as bear spray in court documents.

Interviewed by deputies, Warner allegedly admitted using a spray on her roommates. She told investigators that they were calling her names and trying to push her.

According to court documents, deputies found a bedroom door "kicked nearly in half horizontally" and covered in orange spray. Deputies reportedly recovered a canister of Counter Assault OC-10, which is advertised for law enforcement but made to the same standards as the manufacturer's bear spray, according to Counter Assault's website.

Deputies also found a knife in the home, court documents said.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, Warner could spend up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and pay a maximum fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.