Kalispell woman facing intimidation charge signs deferred prosecution agreement

Jan. 14—The mother accused of threatening Child and Family Services employees in early 2022 saw her cases dismissed last month after securing a deferred prosecution agreement.

Michelle Rave, 44, faced a felony intimidation charge in Flathead County District Court following her arrest on Jan. 28. Prosecutors alleged the Kalispell resident had sent threatening text messages regarding the staff at the local office of the state agency.

At the time, she had a child in foster care and was involved in a dependent neglect case, according to court documents.

Rave pleaded not guilty to the charge at her Feb. 25 arraignment. On Dec. 2, she signed a deferred prosecution agreement with the County Attorney's Office. In exchange for remaining law-abiding for two years, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge.

Under the terms of the deal, Rave also must avoid the physical location of the Child and Family Services office in Kalispell, follow all recommendations made by Child Protective Services and continue receiving care from a substance abuse treatment provider.

If she violates any of those conditions within the two year span, the County Attorney's Office can resume prosecution.

Judge Heidi Ulbricht ordered the case dismissed without prejudice at the behest of prosecutors on Dec. 5.

One of the messages Rave allegedly sent read "...I will kill every [expletive] in that [expletive] department ...," according to court documents. Another included a photo of a handgun in a holster with a child in the background, court documents said.

After the alleged messages came to light, the office received extra security measures from local law enforcement.

