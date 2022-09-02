Kalispell woman killed, man charged in fatal crash

Sep. 1—A Missoula man with a criminal record is charged with vehicular homicide after his passenger was killed in a crash near Martin City on Monday evening.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Kalispell resident Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, 36, was killed in the crash that took place on South Fork Road on Aug. 29 at about 10:30 p.m. Casaulong was ejected from the pickup as it rolled down an embankment. The vehicle then rolled over her, causing fatal injuries, court documents state.

The driver, Bradley Keith Burgess, 37, was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence.

According to charging documents, Burgess told the responding Montana Highway Patrol trooper that he lost control of the vehicle, drove across the road and off the shoulder.

Burgess admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that evening, documents state, and that he was unsteady on his feet. Documents state that the trooper smelled alcohol on Burgess' breath. His eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred.

Burgess was being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on Thursday, with bail set at $200,000. His arraignment was set for Sept. 29 in front of Flathead District Court Judge Robert Allison.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Burgess was convicted of criminal mischief earlier this year after using a cinder block to break a glass door of the Lowe's store in North Kalispell in August of 2021.

Initially charged with felony burglary, the charge was amended through a plea deal. He was sentenced to six months in prison, with the entire six months suspended.