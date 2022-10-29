Kalispell woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment

Oct. 29—A woman accused of driving home drunk from a wedding with her children in the vehicle pleaded not guilty to criminal child endangerment last week.

Celina Marie Riley of Kalispell appeared before Judge Dan Wilson for her arraignment in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 28. The 29-year-old, who was released from custody on her own recognizance earlier this month, is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial conference on Jan. 4.

Authorities arrested Riley after both her spouse and a mutual friend recounted a harrowing trip home from a wedding just after midnight Oct. 16, according to court documents. The two described her driving erratically and said that at one point her spouse exited the vehicle and attempted to pull the couple's children out, court documents said. She allegedly sped up, driving off with the kids and a still open passenger door.

Riley, by then in her Kalispell home, allegedly agreed to undergo field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment, according to court documents. A preliminary breath test put her alcohol level at twice the legal limit, court documents said.

If convicted, Riley faces up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

