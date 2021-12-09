Kalkaska County prosecutor to gun-owning parents: "Secure those firearms"

Dec. 9—KALKASKA — Kalkaska County Prosecutor Ryan Ziegler has some advice for parents who own guns: "Secure those firearms."

"We've seen both in the Oxford case and here in Kalkaska, just absolute tragic outcomes that can occur if firearms aren't properly secured from minors in the home," Ziegler said Monday.

"I'm a supporter of the Second Amendment — you've got the right to own firearms — but if that means locking those firearms up in a case, if that means locking them up in a separate room, if that means trigger locks, whatever you've got to do to make sure those firearms are secured," Ziegler said, "I think that's your responsibility as a gun owner to do that."

On Dec. 1 a judge bound a felony child abuse case against Jeremy David Forker of Mancelona, over to 46th Circuit Court, following an August shooting in Rapid River Township where a 5-year-old boy was killed.

Forker was charged with one count of second-degree child abuse, a 10-year felony, stemming from accusations he failed to properly secure a firearm, causing serious physical harm to a child, court records show.

"This is different from the Oxford case," Ziegler said, of the Nov. 30 school shooting at Oxford High School in which four students were killed, several people wounded and the accused shooter, along with his parents, criminally charged.

"In this case the child was in the care and custody of Mr. Forker at the time," Ziegler said. "So that gives rise to the potential for the child abuse charge."

Michigan is one of several states that does not have a Child Access Prevention law, which would specifically hold gun owners liable if they fail to take measures to keep guns locked and out of the hands of children.

This factored in to Ziegler's charging decision in the Forker case.

"Essentially, the argument I'm making is that he committed a reckless act — namely, leaving a firearm in the manor that he did," Ziegler said.

U.S. Legislative records show 29 states and the District of Columbia have one or more CAP or "safe storage" laws.

In Michigan, a state house bill, HB 5066, which if passed would make gun-owning parents or guardians subject to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both, if a minor obtains a firearm and uses it to inflict injury or death, has languished in committee.

A similar bill in the state senate, SB 0953, was referred to the judiciary committee in June but, like the house bill, has not received a hearing.

A 2018 study by the Rand Corporation found such laws may decrease suicide, violent crime and unintentional injuries and deaths among children.

A 1997 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association was more conclusive, showing that between 1990 and 1994, the 12 states that then had CPA laws in effect for at least a year recorded a 23 percent drop in accidental shooting deaths for kids under 15.

Without a CAP law, Ziegler charged Forker with a single count of felony child abuse and a status conference is scheduled for Jan. 4, court records show.

"That's not uncommon to do, where there's sort of a hole in the laws and frankly child abuse tends to be one of those charges used that happens a lot," said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.

"Prosecutors also charge involuntary manslaughter when they have a child who has access to weapon," Moeggenberg said. "Which is what we saw in Oxford."

Moeggenberg said support of the Second Amendment and support of CAP laws aren't mutually exclusive.

"A lot of people up here have guns, my family hunts, we have guns, but most people who have firearms and use them for hunting have respect for them and act responsibly with them," she said.

Court records show Forker is represented by Traverse City attorney Dan Hubbell, who declined comment citing the ongoing nature of the case.

Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford previously said the gun that killed the 5-year-old boy was stored loaded in an unsecured bin in a bedroom of the home where the shooting occurred.

In August, Whiteford said that during interviews with witnesses, investigators learned the suspected shooter is also 5 years old and is a neighbor of the victim.

Officials on Aug. 2 responding to a 911 call to Kalkaska Central Dispatch found eight children ages 5-15 at home and a 5-year-old Mancelona boy with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, records show.