Kalkaska man charged in beating death

Aug. 26—KALKASKA — A Clearwater Township man notified dispatchers that he had struck a man with several objects and killed him.

Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that James Watrous, 51, called 9-1-1 on Aug. 23 at 11:09 p.m. and said he'd hit a man with a cane and a two-by-four piece of lumber.

Deputies arrived shortly after Watrous's call and found Garrett Hamminga, 66, inside the Clearwater Township residence with severe head wounds. Responders confirmed that Hamminga was dead.

Watrous was arraigned in the 87-B District Court on Aug. 26. According to the Kalkaska County Prosecutor's Office, he is charged with one count of open murder/homicide and one count habitual offender third offense.

Officials from the sheriff's office said he is currently in jail with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, MSP Crime Lab, Kalkaska Department of Public Safety and Kalkaska EMS.

The case is currently still open and pending further investigation.