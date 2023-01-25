Kalkaska man charged with concealing bodies

Jan. 25—KALKASKA — A report of two dead bodies in a Clearwater Township house prompted a search warrant and the arrest of the property owner and another man, Kalkaska Sheriff's deputies reported Tuesday.

Kenneth Roy Wilke, the property owner, was originally arrested on a Kalkaska County warrant and later arraigned on two counts of concealing the deaths of individuals.

Police said they found the bodies of Erich Thayer Lutz, 61, and Debbie Sue Lutz, 63, in Wilke's house.

Drug paraphernalia was located near their bodies, indicating the possibility of drug over- doses, police said. Their bodies were sent for autopsies in Grand Rapids.

Police did not identify the second man who was arrested after leaving the house, but they said he is a suspect who will likely face narcotics charges.

According to the press release from Sheriff Patrick Whiteford, the presence of the dead bodies in the residence was reported to them at noon on Jan. 11.

The case remains open, pending autopsy results and other findings from the investigation.

The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Traverse City Narcotics Team, Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team, Michigan State Police and Kalkaska Emergency Medical Services.