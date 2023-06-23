Kalkaska sheriff asks for video in alleged daycare fight

Jun. 22—FIFE LAKE — In its investigation of an alleged assault at an in-home daycare earlier this week, the Kalkaska County Sheriff's department is waiting to see a video clip that may assist them in the inquiry.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the daycare in Fife Lake shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an assault in progress. The incident involved two women who allegedly got into an altercation, according to Undersheriff David Wagner.

A part of that altercation may have been recorded in a 14-second video that was posted on social media and shared on several community pages, police confirmed.

But the context of the dispute is unclear from the video, which shows a woman yelling and pointing at someone off screen, tossing what appears to be a dirty diaper in a baby carrier seat holding an infant, then stumbling backward.

During the video, the woman can be seen being held back by a pre-adolescent boy who appears to be trying to intervene. At one point, she appears to yell "get out of my house," before throwing a small object in the apparent direction of a person who is not shown on screen.

The sheriff's office is waiting to receive the original file of the video before referring the case to Kalkaska County Prosecutor Ryan Ziegler, the undersheriff said.

"We're not going to grab that stuff off Facebook and social media," Wagner said. "That can be altered. We want to get the original video."

A Fife Lake woman, who identified herself as one of the people off-screen when that video was recorded, said she was picking up her two grandchildren when the incident occurred. She said her daughter — the mother of one of the two grandchildren — videotaped the encounter.

The daycare owner could not be reached for comment Thursday.

When deputies arrived, the two parties had been separated, but the situation was "contentious," Wagner said.

The deputies interviewed all involved parties separately, allowing the first interviewees to leave before speaking to the daycare owner, he said.

The police report had not yet been completed Thursday afternoon, and Wagner said he was unable to provide any information about what deputies were told in those interviews.

