Kalkaska teacher charged with assault, battery

Apr. 13—KALKASKA — A middle school teacher was charged with assault and battery after a student reported being grabbed and threatened during class.

Colette Sabins, a middle school literature and language teacher, was charged with one count of assault and battery after she allegedly grabbed a middle school student by their collar during a class. Sabins is currently on paid administrative leave, Kalkaska Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said.

Sabins has worked at Kalkaska Public Schools for 33 years, Heitmeyer said.

The school is working with the family involved and currently undergoing its own "process" to address the incident, Heitmeyer said.

"It's just an unfortunate situation that we are continuing to look into," Heitmeyer said.

On the morning of March 9, Deputy Anthony Ngirarsaol, Kalkaska's school liaison officer, went to Kalkaska Middle School after receiving a report of the incident from Kalkaska's middle school principal, Ryan Moore, the day prior, according to a partially redacted police report. The deputy met with the student involved, Moore and Sabins and they watched surveillance video of the incident in Moore's office, according to the report.

The surveillance video showed that, on March 8 at around 9:19 a.m., Sabins made a fist in front of the student who then backed away from her, according to the police report. Sabins grabbed the student by the collar and pulled the student toward the office, according to the police report.

Sabins said she was attempting to get the student to take a test to determine if they were qualified for a certain education program, according to the police report. Sabins tried to explain to the student why they were supposed to take the test, but she said she did not think they understood, according to the police report.

Sabins said she and the student had a good relationship and that her making a fist at them was within the parameters of this relationship, according to the police report. Sabins and other middle school staff assisted the student with personal needs outside of school, including transportation, she said, according to the police report.

After Sabins initially explained the incident, she apologized, said she was sorry and asked how she should be disciplined, according to the police report

Kalkaska County prosecutor Ryan Ziegler said he charged Sabins on March 23. Sabins' jury status conference, where the parties decide whether there will be a plea agreement or if the case will move to trial, is on April 18, Ziegler said.

The maximum sentence for the charge is 93 days in jail, a $500 fine or both.

Sabins' lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The student's parent also did not return a request for comment.