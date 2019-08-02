Is Kalray (EPA:ALKAL) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Kalray S.A. (EPA:ALKAL) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Kalray's Debt?

As you can see below, Kalray had €6.27m of debt at December 2018, down from €8.50m a year prior. But it also has €28.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €22.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Kalray's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Kalray had liabilities of €7.75m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €6.83m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €28.8m as well as receivables valued at €4.58m due within 12 months. So it can boast €18.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Kalray is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Kalray has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kalray can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Kalray reported revenue of €6.4m, which is a gain of 23%. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Kalray?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Kalray had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of €10.0m and booked a €8.5m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the €29m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Kalray's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Kalray's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.