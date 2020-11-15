Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Check out our latest analysis for KalVista Pharmaceuticals

How Long Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In July 2020, KalVista Pharmaceuticals had US$64m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$37m. That means it had a cash runway of around 21 months as of July 2020. Importantly, analysts think that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven in 5 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Growing?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals reduced its cash burn by 11% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But the revenue dip of 41% in the same period was a bit concerning. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Story continues

Can KalVista Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

While KalVista Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$37m is about 11% of its US$337m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of KalVista Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about KalVista Pharmaceuticals' situation. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for KalVista Pharmaceuticals that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies insiders are buying, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.