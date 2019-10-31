Is Kalyani Forge Limited’s (NSE:KALYANIFRG) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Kalyani Forge Limited (NSE:KALYANIFRG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kalyani Forge:

0.12 = ₹151m ÷ (₹2.3b - ₹1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Kalyani Forge has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Kalyani Forge Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Kalyani Forge's ROCE is around the 15% average reported by the Auto Components industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Kalyani Forge's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Kalyani Forge currently has an ROCE of 12%, compared to its ROCE of 4.8% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Kalyani Forge's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Kalyani Forge is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Kalyani Forge's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Kalyani Forge has total liabilities of ₹1.1b and total assets of ₹2.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 46% of its total assets. Kalyani Forge's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.