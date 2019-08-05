Kalyani Forge (NSE:KALYANIFRG) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Kalyani Forge Limited (NSE:KALYANIFRG) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Kalyani Forge Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kalyani Forge had debt of ₹468.8m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹572.0m over a year. However, it does have ₹14.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹454.0m.

NSEI:KALYANIFRG Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

A Look At Kalyani Forge's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Kalyani Forge had liabilities of ₹1.05b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹99.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₹14.8m in cash and ₹753.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹385.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of ₹587.7m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Kalyani Forge's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.5 and interest cover of 2.8 times, it seems to us that Kalyani Forge is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. The bad news is that Kalyani Forge saw its EBIT decline by 13% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Kalyani Forge will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.