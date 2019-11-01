Kam Wong Is The Vice Chairman & CEO of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1232) And They Just Spent CN¥154k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1232) Vice Chairman & CEO, Kam Wong, recently bought CN¥154k worth of stock, for CN¥0.57 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by -216%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Kam Wong was the biggest purchase of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$0.53). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Kam Wong was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Kam Wong bought a total of 290000 shares over the year at an average price of HK$0.57. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 16% of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings shares, worth about HK$156m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

