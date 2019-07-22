Kamala Harris and Alpha Kappa Alpha: Black sorority was a source for life lessons, sisterhood

Kamala Harris was the unflappable Alpha Kappa Alpha line sister.

When the line had to rush to put on black coats for a group task, everyone frantically grabbed a coat, even if it belonged to another sister. Harris always managed to grab her own.

When it was time to put together a routine for a Black History Month program with little time to prepare, Harris choreographed it.

"She did not waver in the storm, ever," said Jill Louis, who was among the 38 women initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. with Harris in 1986 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. "When things were the most pressured, she was focused."

So it was no surprise to Louis and the other line sisters when Harris announced she was running for president in 2020.

Her sorority sisters say Harris was born to lead, and she got some of her earliest training as an Alpha Kappa Alpha woman at Howard.

Now the sorority is proving to be a secret weapon for Harris, as members across the country host fundraisers, show up to her appearances in the sorority colors of pink and green, and campaign for her election.

"Membership has its privileges," said Daphne Rankin, another Harris line sister. “If a soror has a need, she can always lean on the sorority and we will answer."

Harris will be the first black woman to to win a major party nomination if she succeeds in the primary. And the black vote, particularly black women who overwhelming support Democratic candidates, will be critical for Democrats in 2020. In 2018, 92% of black women voted for Democrats, according to the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, issues of equality and diversity could be especially key with President Donald Trump being painted as a racist by his critics, including Harris.

Harris, 54, surged in the polls after a strong performance in the first Democratic primary debate last month. It arguably secured her status as a top contender in a Democratic 2020 field of two dozen candidates.

Kamala Harris and her line sisters pose on the campus of Howard University. More

During the debate, Harris had a powerful exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden, where she called out Biden for opposing federally mandated busing to integrate schools while he was in Congress.

Sorority sisters say Harris' ability to remain calm and think clearly has benefited Harris throughout her career in politics as the district attorney of San Francisco, attorney general of California and United States senator. Harris also boasts a track record of fighting for marriage equality, prosecuting transnational gangs, helping families avoid foreclosure and supporting affordable healthcare.

However, Harris has been criticized for her record on criminal justice reform, an issue that disproportionately affects many black families. For example, some critics say Harris was too harsh when as attorney general she championed a truancy law that punished parents whose kids habitually missed school.

Political analysts say the support from sorority members could help Harris secure the votes of black women.

"Having black women as spokespeople to support your polices and agenda is useful when trying to engage black women at large," said Danyelle Solomon, the vice president of race and ethnicity policy at the Center for American Progress, a Washington D.C.-based liberal policy nonprofit. "But I also think that a candidate has to put forward policies that are actually responsive to that community at large."

Shaping leaders

AKA, an international organization made up of 300,000 college-educated women, has prided itself on shaping leaders like Harris who can affect change.