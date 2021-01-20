Kamala Harris' inauguration: 'To say I'm on edge is an understatement'

Alia E. Dastagir, USA TODAY

Alexandra Trahan hasn't felt it yet, hasn't let herself, not amid the uncertainty, the Capitol violence, President Donald Trump's repeated attempts to overturn the election. She'll feel it Wednesday, she says, when she hears those words: "Madam V‪ice President."

Trahan, a junior at Howard University and vice president of the school's College Democrats, said that when the election was called and Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and woman of color to ascend to the vice presidency, all she could muster was muted relief. Not awe, not elation, not the jubilance she thought she would. An extraordinary swearing-in is imminent, yet in this era of unprecedented crises she feels this, too, is tenuous.

When Trahan watches the inauguration Wednesday, she hopes it will unleash everything she has been too afraid to feel.

&quot;I think Kamala understands that there is strength in our differences,&quot; said Alexandra Trahan, a junior at Howard University, Harris&#39; alma mater.
"I think Kamala understands that there is strength in our differences," said Alexandra Trahan, a junior at Howard University, Harris' alma mater.

"As a Black woman ... I know it's incredibly hard for people who look like me to achieve what Kamala has," she said. "Those change-making feelings, I guess you could call them, I won't feel those until inauguration, until I see it happening in real time, until I know it's set in stone. To say I'm on edge ... is an understatement."

In any other moment, in any other year, it would have been all about her: Kamala Harris, the first woman, the first woman of color, the first woman of South Asian descent to hold the office of vice president. Harris has risen higher in the country's political leadership than any woman before, yet this moment centuries in the making has been eclipsed by a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

'A vice president like no other': Kamala Harris steps into VP role with unique strengths – and unique challenges

Kamala Harris makes history: Swearing-in shows ‘strength of our democracy'

"It's definitely casting a shadow, and distracting us from the fact that there's a historic event happening ... (which) is of huge importance to Black women and particularly Black girls coming up," said Dawn Dow, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland-College Park.

Harris' ascension marks a pivotal moment in women's pursuit of power and voice. Some political experts and young women of color feel Harris' inauguration may finally allow them to savor what has been won.

"This moment, where a woman will have an elected seat at the most powerful table in the world, is important both substantively and symbolically," said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics. "Those young girls of color can see themselves in her, which opens up a world of possibilities about what they can aspire to."

'Someone like me'

Neha Aluwalia, a junior at Rutgers University majoring in political science, plans to watch the inauguration with her twin sister and mother in Plainsboro, New Jersey. It's fitting, given they were all virtually together when Harris won: last time, on a group text, while Aluwalia was grocery shopping.

"I was crying under my face mask," she said. "And you could see people around me were also seeing it at the same time. It was surreal."

But Aluwalia says there hasn't been a proper moment to relish the victory, and while she has trepidation about the possibility of more violence, she hopes Wednesday will finally offer a moment to revel in what has been achieved.

"We didn't really get to celebrate," she said. "It was kind of just, 'OK, they won, move on to the next crisis.'"

This was the first presidential election in which Aluwalia, an Indian American and an immigrant, was old enough to vote. To see a woman of color, someone whose grandparents speak the same language as her own, rise to such a powerful position gives her hope for her own future. Harris' victory speech, she said, acknowledged what she deeply felt:

"To the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who is always in our hearts," Harris told her supporters. "I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women, who throughout our nation’s history, have paved the way for this moment."

Aluwalia said she cried during that, too.

&quot;Just seeing someone finally get that far and knowing the historical context of how long it&#39;s taken for that to happen, it was just very meaningful for my first vice presidential vote,&quot; said Neha Aluwalia, a junior at Rutgers University.
"Just seeing someone finally get that far and knowing the historical context of how long it's taken for that to happen, it was just very meaningful for my first vice presidential vote," said Neha Aluwalia, a junior at Rutgers University.

Harris' win goes beyond symbolism. Experts say she brings to the table a set of experiences different from anybody who has ever served as vice president. Those experiences, they say, will inform policy, with Biden indicating Harris' voice will be influential.

"He has already said she'll be the last person in the room when big important decisions are being made," Walsh said.

Aluwalia hopes to one day be in one of those rooms. She plans to attend law school and eventually run for office. It's meaningful, she said, to see Harris embrace her background on a national stage.

'I can be anything I want when I grow up'

Ava Gripp, 7, will wear a special outfit when she watches inauguration Wednesday: pearls – which Harris often wears as a nod to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha – and a T-shirt inscribed with the phrase "I'm speaking," which Harris used to admonish Vice President Mike Pence for interrupting her during the vice presidential debate.

&quot;What I like about her is that she likes all kids and she likes all people,&quot; said Ava Gripp, 7.
"What I like about her is that she likes all kids and she likes all people," said Ava Gripp, 7.

Gripp remembers what her father said after Harris won.

"(He told me) that I can be anything I want when I grow up," she said.

For parents of Black children, experts say high-profile examples of Black achievement can be hard to find. Harris' highly visible position of leadership is an important marker.

"It's a very prominent example of Black accomplishment," said Dow, author of the book "Mothering While Black: The Boundaries and Burdens of Middle-Class Parenthood." Black parents want to have their children "believe that they can do whatever they want to do in the world ... but unfortunately, our society doesn't necessarily have a ton of examples of that readily available."

Political experts say young girls and women will watch Harris lead, but they'll also observe the unique challenges she faces as a woman and a woman of color in a position that until now has been held by an uninterrupted line of white men.

When Harris was announced as Joe Biden's running mate, one-quarter of media coverage of Harris was racist or sexist, according to a report from Time’s Up Now, which advocates to end harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

VP debate:: Kamala Harris and the racism, sexism Black women face

A historic moment, but just the beginning

When Trahan was young, people in her town of Lafayette, Louisiana, would tell her, "Alex is going to be the first Black woman president."

But she heard other things, too. Like white people regularly saying the N-word.

Trahan's past is emblematic of the contradictions young girls, especially young girls of color, face in a culture that encourages their ambitions while simultaneously cutting them down.

"It doesn't happen every day where you can connect to someone at such a high level, but at the same time you have to kind of bring it back into reality," she said. "You have to realize what times we're in. ... There's a lot of work that needs to be done."

Trahan, who is studying political science, community development and secondary education at Howard, plans to be a part of that work, inspired by Harris, whom she has now met twice: once in the halls of the Capitol, when she was interning for

Rep. Robert Scott, D-Va., and another time at Howard, Harris' alma mater, which she visited during the campaign.

Both times she said she was struck by Harris' warmth and authenticity. Now, hours away from Harris taking the second highest office in the land, she's struck by something else.

"It's really inspiring, yet also humbling, to know that this woman I met casually is now the second most powerful person in the United States," Trahan said. "It really shows me that I can achieve my incredibly big dreams of possibly becoming secretary of education one day."

You may also be interested in:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris' inauguration: Emotional moment for young women of color

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Republicans in disarray: Where does the GOP go from here?

    The Republican Party enters the Biden era reeling from a series of tough election losses and divided over how to move forward without Donald Trump.

  • Georgia lawyer said he kicked in Pelosi's door, she could've been 'torn into little pieces'

    Suspect William McCall Calhoun Jr. faces a host of charges stemming from the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

  • Dozens Arrested, Eleven Cops Injured in NYC during MLK Day Protest

    Dozens were arrested Monday night in New York City when Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with police outside City Hall during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march. Hundreds of demonstrators marched peacefully from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to City Hall in Manhattan, where they were met with a heavy police presence. The demonstration turned violent around 8:30 p.m. in City Hall Park, and police began making arrests after demonstrators started throwing projectiles, blocking traffic, and vandalizing property. Videos posted on social media show police urging the crowd to disperse before starting to make arrests. At least 29 people were arrested near Chambers and Centre streets and eleven officers were injured, including a captain who was hit in the head with a glass bottle. None of the officers are in serious condition. It is unclear how many protesters were injured during the clashes. In another video, police can be seen shoving several protesters as well as wrestling one person to the ground. Protesters can be heard shouting obscenities at officers. Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the New York Police Department over the “excessive enforcement” used against protesters calling for racial justice over the summer, including using pepper spray and batons on protesters and “kettling” or trapping demonstrators. James is calling for federal oversight of the NYPD. The federal government is already monitoring the NYPD to ensure that it retires its stop-and-frisk policy, which was found in 2013 to have been used in an unconstitutional manner. Last summer, riots broke out in New York City following the police custody death of George Floyd in May. About 450 businesses across the city were damaged and in many cases looted over May and June, according to the city’s Department of Small Business Services. More than 2,000 people were arrested at those demonstrations over the same period.

  • Factbox: Biden's Cabinet appointees get their day in Congress

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Wednesday with only a few of his top chosen deputies in place. The Democrat's Cabinet appointees are awaiting approval by the Senate, who are set to hold their first confirmation hearings on Tuesday. Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, will meet with the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

  • Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly wants no part of Trump's impeachment trial

    Constitutionally-speaking, Chief Justice John Roberts is meant to preside over President Trump's impeachment trial, but he apparently wants out, Politico reports.Multiple Republican and Democratic sources have reportedly told Politico that Roberts is seeking a way to avoid the job because of how things played out when he oversaw Trump's first impeachment trial last year. Roberts, Politico notes, has worked hard to keep the Supreme Court apolitical during his tenure, so he was reportedly displeased that he "became a top target of the left" during the proceedings. "He wants no further part of this," one source told Politico, although there's been no official word from Roberts' camp about what he'll ultimately do.Trump's trial is a bit of a constitutional oddity. On the one hand, it's a presidential impeachment, but on the other hand, the trial will take place after he leaves office, which is why there's a chance Roberts may have some wiggle room. Historically, either the vice president or the longest-serving member of the Senate have taken up the mantle for lower-level impeachments, per Politico. That means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) could be the choice. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump's White House staff and alumni are reportedly using the same excuse to skip his big sendoff 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton dies at 75

  • CBC Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty on attending inauguration: I won’t be ‘bullied’

    Inauguration Day is a time of great expectancy and transformation. There are reports of at least 12 National Guard members being removed from the inauguration patrol duties. There are 25,000 troops in D.C. to protect attendees at the inauguration after the deadly and unprecedented Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.

  • Woman who 'took laptop' from Pelosi's office in Capitol riot 'planned to sell it to Russian spies'

    A woman identified as having taken part in the storming of the US Capitol is accused of stealing a laptop belonging to top Democrat Nancy Pelosi which she hoped to sell to a Russian spy agency, according to the FBI. There is no indication Riley June Williams, a 22-year-old careworker from Pennsylvania, took a laptop from Ms Pelosi's office. The FBI, which is working off a tip, said in the court record the "matter remains under investigation." The complaint, filed late Sunday in US District Court in Washington, sought the arrest of Williams on grounds including "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." Relying on several photos and videos of the chaotic January 6 riot, an FBI agent said Williams was seen near the office of Ms Pelosi, US House Speaker. A witness, identified in the court document only as W1 but who claimed to be "the former romantic partner of Riley June Williams," alleged that Williams planned to send the laptop to a friend in Russia to sell it to the SVR foreign intelligence agency. That sale "fell through for unknown reasons, and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it," the affidavit says.

  • Boy Killed By Father After Vaccination Dispute in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide in SF

    A boy who was killed in an alleged murder-suicide by his father has been identified as 9-year-old Pierce O’Loughlin. Family tragedy: The boy and his father, Stephen O'Loughlin, 49, were both found dead at their home on Scott Street, Marina District in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, SF Chronicle reports. The boy’s mother, Lesley Hu, asked authorities to check on her son after learning that he did not show up for school that day.

  • Hawley Blocks Quick Vote on Biden’s DHS Secretary Nominee, Citing Lax Immigration Stance

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) blocked a quick confirmation of Alejandro Mayorkas as Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security secretary, citing Mayorkas’s immigration policy stance. Mayorkas is a former Obama administration official considered the architect of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children a renewable deportation deferment, without providing a path to citizenship. The confirmation hearings for Mayorkas come as Biden has pledged to undue many of the Trump administration’s restrictions on immigration, although it is unclear how quickly the Biden administration can act on those promises. “Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures,” Hawley said in a statement. “Given this, I cannot consent to skip the standard vetting process and fast-track this nomination when so many questions remain unanswered.” Biden is reportedly set to propose an immigration-reform bill that would grant roughly eleven million illegal immigrants a path to citizenship over eight years. The bill could also grant citizenship to agricultural workers and illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. However, the proposal is not expected to include Republican-backed border security measures. The looming immigration debates in Congress come as a new migrant caravan continues to travel toward the U.S.-Mexico border. Several thousand people in the caravan clashed with Guatemalan security forces while crossing the border from Honduras on Sunday. “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey,” a Biden official said in comments to NBC.

  • Independent pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays

    An independent panel said on Monday that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticised the World Health Organization (WHO) for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30. The experts reviewing the global handling of the pandemic, led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, called for reforms to the Geneva-based United Nations agency.Their interim report was published hours after the WHO's top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, said that global deaths from COVID-19 were expected to top 100,000 per week "very soon". "What is clear to the Panel is that public health measures could have been applied more forcefully by local and national health authorities in China in January," the report said, referring to the initial outbreak of the new disease in the central city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says products were dropped from major retailers after voter fraud claims

    Election experts have uniformly declared that the 2020 election was conducted fairly.

  • Tennessee state senator charged again in federal court

    Already facing allegations of stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds from a health care school she directed, a Tennessee state senator has been charged in a new fraud case, the U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Tuesday. Democrat Katrina Robinson and two other people have been charged in a complaint with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, about six months after Robinson was indicted on federal charges that she used grant money earmarked for health care worker training to pay for her wedding and honeymoon, a Jeep Renegade for her daughter, her children’s snow cone business, and other things. In the case disclosed Tuesday, prosecutors said Brooke Boudreaux, an associate of Robinson, convinced someone to pay $14,470 in tuition to the school Robinson runs in Memphis on Boudreaux's behalf.

  • Lindsey Graham seemed very pleased with Biden's secretary of state nominee

    Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to lead the State Department, appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday and appears to have passed with flying colors. As it turns out, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) may have been his biggest fan.Graham, who called Blinken an "outstanding choice" and gave him an elbow bump during a break, asked a series of questions, many of which resulted in answers the senator found quite agreeable. For example, Blinkin doesn't "trust" the Taliban to police al Qaeda and the Islamic State in Afghanistan after a U.S. exit. He also considers Iran the world's worst sponsor of terrorism and said he concurs with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assessment that China is committing genocide against the Uighurs and other religious and ethnic minorities. That last point reportedly left Graham "positively gushing."> Blinken agrees that the Chinese Communist Party engaged in genocide against the Uighur Muslim population, agrees they were not transparent on Coronavirus. Lindsey Graham is positively gushing.> > — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) January 19, 2021If the friendly exchange was any indication, Blinken won't have much trouble getting confirmed, but the bipartisanship on display did have receive from sharp criticism from supporters of non-interventionist policy.More stories from theweek.com Trump's White House staff and alumni are reportedly using the same excuse to skip his big sendoff Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly wants no part of Trump's impeachment trial 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment

  • Germany warns of border closures amid fear of COVID-19 mutations

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany may need to consider border crossing curbs if other European countries do not act to halt the spread of the coronavirus, particularly its new, more transmissible variants. Her comments came after she and leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed to extend for another two weeks a lockdown for most shops and schools until Feb. 14. Germany shares borders with nine countries, and there are growing concerns about infection rates in some of them, including Czech Republic, where commuter traffic is heavy.

  • Moon urges Biden to learn from Trump's N. Korea diplomacy

    South Korea’s president on Monday urged the incoming Biden administration to build upon the achievements and learn from the failures of President Donald Trump’s diplomatic engagement with North Korea. A dovish liberal and the son of northern war refugees, Moon Jae-in had lobbied hard to help set up Trump’s three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but their diplomacy stalemated over disagreements over easing crippling U.S.-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament. Biden has accused Trump of chasing the spectacle of summits rather than meaningful curbs on the North’s nuclear capabilities.

  • Biden pick for DHS chief says he would not abolish ICE and CBP

    Alejandro Mayorkas, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to head the Department of Homeland Security, said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he would execute Biden’s plan to stop building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Mayorkas also said that CBP and ICE play “critical roles” in the federal government and that he wouldn’t abolish them.

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Italian police find 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi in a Naples flat

    A valuable 16th century copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s Saviour of the World has been recovered by Italian police in a cupboard in a flat in Naples. The museum from which it was stolen had no idea it was missing. The copy of Salvator Mundi, which depicts Christ with one hand raised in a blessing and the other holding a crystal orb, is believed to have been painted by a pupil of Leonardo. It was stolen some time in the last few months from a collection of art works inside the Basilica di San Domenico Maggiore in Naples. The painting was of “inestimable value”, Italian police said in a statement. It was found “hidden in a bedroom” in an apartment in Naples. The owner of the flat, a 36-year-old man, was arrested not far from the property on charges of receiving stolen goods, police said. The oil painting, which dates to the early 1500s, is believed to be by artist Giacomo Alibrandi, a member of the artistic school of Leonardo. The museum had not noticed its theft because it had been closed for three months as a result of Italy’s coronavirus lockdown measures. Police are trying to ascertain how it was stolen, said Giovanni Melillo, a Naples prosecutor. “It is plausible that it was a theft commissioned by an organisation working in the international art trade," he said.

  • Trump ends term with ‘patriotic education’ report which makes excuses for slavery and calls anti-abortion movement ‘great reform’

    White House website says report is “rebuttal of reckless 're-education' attempts that seek to reframe American history around idea that United States is not an exceptional country but an evil one”