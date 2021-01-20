Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Indian Village Celebrates Her Historic Inauguration
Residents of Kamala Harris' ancestral village are celebrating with firecrackers and food as she is sworn into office as vice president of the United States. The story: According to the Associated Press, Thulasendrapuram, a village in Tamil Nadu, India, beamed with a festive atmosphere during Harris’ inauguration as U.S. vice president on Wednesday.
It's an honor to be your Vice President. pic.twitter.com/iM3BxJzz6E
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021
The villagers watched the inauguration live, holding Harris’ portraits while setting off firecrackers. They blasted off fireworks and distributed food during her oath ceremony.
The village is where Harris’ grandfather was born more than 100 years ago. Harris’ late mother was also born in India, before immigrating to the U.S.
Harris visited the village when she was five and recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach at Chennai, according to Reuters.
The center of attention: Since Joe Biden and Harris' win in the U.S. election in November, Thulasendrapuram has been buzzing with attention and adoration for the vice president-elect.
Many residents hope she ascends to the presidency in 2024, as reported in the AP.
“For the next four years, if she supports India, she will be the president,” said village shopkeeper G Manikandan, whose shop proudly displays posters and banners of Biden and Harris.
Harris is set to make history as the first woman, first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency in the U.S.
Featured Image via The Hindu
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Vietnamese Woman and Brother Allegedly Assaulted for Wearing a Face Mask in Australia
Vandals Destroy 50-Year-Old Cherry Blossom Trees in SF Japantown
Taiwanese YouTuber and Politician Breaks 53 Chopsticks With His Butt After Losing Voting Bet