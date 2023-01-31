Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis on Wednesday, her office said Tuesday.

A lawyer for Nichols’ family said Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather Rodney Wells extended the invitation to Harris during a phone call Tuesday morning. The lawyer, Ben Crump, said he joined the parents in speaking with Harris for more than 30 minutes.

“Vice President Harris and Ms. Wells spoke exclusively, and during this emotional time, the Vice President was able to console Ms. Wells and even help her smile,” Crump said in a statement.

Nichols' family also confirmed that Tamika Taylor, the mother of Breonna Taylor, who was killed three years ago by Louisville police in her Kentucky home, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, would also be attending the funeral at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who leads the National Action Network civil rights group, will deliver the eulogy, according to a news release about the funeral services.

Details of the funeral arrangements come days after Memphis officials released videos of the brutal police beating of Nichols, 29, during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after paying tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images)

In a statement following the release of the videos, Harris said the footage and images “will forever be seared in our memories, and they open wounds that will never full heal.” She also said persistent police misconduct and excessive force in America “must end now.”

Biden last week extended his condolences to Nichols’ family in a phone call, and called for protests to be peaceful in response to his death.

The videos have renewed calls on Capitol Hill for police reform legislation, which has been backed by both Harris and President Joe Biden.

A police reform bill emerged after Floyd's murder but did not make it through Congress after bipartisan talks fell apart. Although senators are now seeking to revisit talks on police reform, prospects of passage appear slim, and a new Republican-led House has shown less of an appetite to take up the issue.

Story continues

The Memphis Police Department has relieved seven police officers tied to the violent encounter that led to Nichols' hospitalization and death three days later.

Three EMTs who responded at the scene were fired Monday after an internal investigation.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com