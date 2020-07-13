Kamala Harris Was In Biden Circle of Trust. Then Came Debate Night

Kamala Harris was mad as hell.

It was September 2011, the first year of her first term as California’s attorney general. The nation was still struggling to regain its economic footing after the Great Recession, and Harris was under intense pressure from the banking industry, the Department of Justice, and most of her fellow state attorneys general to accept a billion-dollar settlement from the mortgage-financing industry that would immunize them from investigations into other potential crimes committed in advance of the the subprime mortgage crisis. And she was not having it.

“This was insane,” Harris wrote in her pre-presidential memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey. “We hadn’t even finished the investigation, so we didn’t know what crimes we might uncover!”

California had more foreclosures in the wake of the subprime-mortgage collapse than any other state, and was home to seven of the 10 cities hit hardest by the crisis. Harris hoped to use the state’s clout to force the banks to drop the proposed settlement, giving her office a longer runway to investigate more malfeasance.

“There’s no way I’m taking this offer,” Harris told her team after a meeting in Washington, D.C., with the general counsels of the nation’s largest lenders. The next week, she announced that the proposed deal would “excuse conduct that has not been adequately investigated” without providing the relief that California homeowners desperately needed.

Then the phone calls began.

Friends, advisers, White House officials and even Gov. Jerry Brown warned her that she had made too powerful an enemy.

“The pressure was intense—and constant—and it was coming from all sides: from longtime allies and longtime adversaries and everyone in between,” Harris recalled in her memoir.

Only a few other state attorneys general, equally dissatisfied with the settlement’s proposed terms, supported Harris in holding out for more money and more time to investigate wrongdoing: Martha Coakley of Massachusetts, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Eric Schneiderman of New York, and Beau Biden of Delaware.

Biden, the crown prince of the Diamond State, was in his second term as Delaware’s attorney general, and had every reason to follow Justice’s lead on the settlement. The foreclosure crisis hadn’t hit Delaware nearly as badly as California, and the state’s friendly corporate arbitration system and even friendlier tax structure had made it a haven for the big banks.

“But that wasn’t who Beau was,” Harris later wrote. Biden opened his own investigation into the mortgage-financing industry as the settlement stalled, and began sharing the resultant information with Harris’ office—and “became an incredible friend and colleague” as a result.

“There were periods, when I was taking heat, when Beau and I talked every day, sometimes multiple times a day,” Harris recalled in The Truths We Hold. “We had each other’s backs.”

“That’s really where the two of them started to bond,” said Doug Gansler, a close friend of Beau’s and the former attorney general of neighboring Maryland who served as the president of the National Association of Attorneys General at the time. “She was sort of an instant rock star, as Beau was. They were destined to get together and collaborate.”

Harris’ holdout over the National Mortgage Settlement—which ended with a $20 billion victory for Harris instead of the $4 billion initially proposed by the banks, and more money for Delawareans, as well—was the beginning of what would be a close friendship between two rising stars in the Democratic Party. That friendship, cut short by Beau’s death from brain cancer in 2015, is now under renewed focus as former Vice President Joe Biden, Beau’s father and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, whittles down his list of potential running mates, a list at which Harris sits near the top.

“Short of personal friendship with Dr. [Jill] Biden, there is no bigger credit that you can have with the vice president than a relationship with Beau,” said one source close to the Bidens, who told The Daily Beast that the family, marked by tragedy and incredibly tight-knit after decades in the public eye, would naturally hold anyone with Beau’s stamp of approval in the highest esteem. “He was the heir.”