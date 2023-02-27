Kamala Harris on Black History Month and the future of America: 'We pass the baton'

Reuters

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for Norfolk Southern Railway Chief Executive Alan Shaw to testify to Congress on "what went wrong" in the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine in northeastern Ohio, that resulted in the spill of dangerous chemicals. "The fault for this disaster lies first and foremost with Norfolk Southern," Schumer said in a Senate speech, adding that Shaw "needs to come before the Senate, answer questions under oath, and explain to the American people exactly what went wrong and how they will prevent accidents like this from happening."