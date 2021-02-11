Kamala Harris brings a new meaning to power-dressing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Celia Fernandez
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
kamala harris
Vice President Kamala Harris has been spotlighting American, immigrant, and Black fashion designers. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Kamala Harris is choosing to spotlight Black, immigrant, and emerging American fashion designers.

  • The vice president's style choices are just one way that she is amplifying underrepresented talent.

  • She also sends subtle but meaningful messages with her pearls and Converse.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, as well as the first person to hold the title whose parents were not born in the United States.

Nothing can take away from Harris' historic election as vice president.

That said, in a society where women have experienced greater scrutiny than men for their appearance and what they wear, it's arguably the first time in US history that people are taking an interest in the vice president's fashion.

Even as she was campaigning and in the months leading up to the inauguration, Harris' fashion sparked conversation. For example, Harris' supporters often talked about her affinity for Converse sneakers, and she made a statement by wearing suffragette white for her victory speech. More recently, some criticized Harris' print cover for Vogue's February issue, saying it didn't do her "justice."

As vice president, Harris is marking a new era of power-dressing by giving a platform to Black, immigrant, and emerging American fashion designers and sending subtle but meaningful messages with her signature accessories.

Harris' support of American designers and Black-owned brands makes a statement

kamala harris victory speech
Harris takes the stage from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

On November 7, 2020, Harris addressed the nation with then-President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

For her first official appearance as the vice president-elect, Harris wore an all-white suit that was thought to include many powerful messages - including a nod to the suffragette movement. Her pussy-bow blouse was also a potential reference to female empowerment and feminism, and as fashion and costume historian Shelby Ivey Christie wrote on Twitter, monochromatic dressing often signifies "celebration in the Black community."

Harris not only sent a message of equality and hope with her powerful speech and nod to the suffragists, but she also made a statement by choosing a suit from Carolina Herrera, a Venezuelan-born American designer who has a long history of designing clothes for first ladies.

kamala harris covid 19 memorial 2021
Harris wore Black designer Pyer Moss to the COVID-19 memorial on January 19, 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

On January 19, the night before Inauguration Day, Harris attended a memorial ceremony honoring Americans who died from COVID-19. She chose a tailored jacket from the Black designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, the founder of fashion label Pyer Moss.

As Insider's Samantha Grindell reported, the vice president's choice to wear Pyer Moss seemed to be her way of recognizing the brand's charitable contributions during the coronavirus pandemic, which included donations of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and an initiative to support small businesses.

kamala harris inauguration
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

For Inauguration Day on January 21, Harris made a bold statement in a purple outfit that was also packed with potential nods to bipartisanship and suffrage.

Her look on that historic day sparked conversation for its possible message of unity, but it was also significant because Harris chose to spotlight two young Black designers.

Christopher John Rogers, a designer from Louisiana living in New York City, made her shift dress and overcoat. Harris' shoes were made by Sergio Hudson, from South Carolina, who also designed Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit.

Harris is using her power to amplify underrepresented talent

kamala harris prayer breakfast 2021
Harris wore an outfit by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung to an inaugural prayer service on January 21, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

In a similar way to former first lady Michelle Obama, who often wore designs from emerging Black-owned brands while in the White House, Harris' style choices are just one way that she's using her power to shine a light on underrepresented creatives, Washington, DC-based stylist and "Style Bible" author Lauren A. Rothman, told Insider.

"Spotlighting Black designers helps showcase underrepresented yet talented individuals and their teams who may otherwise have a challenge entering the currently fragmented retail space," Rothman said. "There are many designers, brands, and stores that I'm sure would love to be part of her style narrative."

Additionally, Harris' apparent choice to spotlight relatively young designers shows that she's investing in them a sense of confidence, according to Hazel Clark, a design and fashion studies professor at Parsons School of Design.

"These 'underrepresented' voices are, on the other hand, very representative of the diversity of the US population as a whole and of the diversity of bodies, races, genders, ages who wear and are interested in fashion, and who make conscious choices every day about how they look and what they wear as part of their self-identities and presentation in the world," Clark said.

Since being sworn in as vice president, Harris has continued to wear clothes by American designers, particularly designers of color who are immigrants.

For example, the day after the inauguration, January 21, Harris wore a garnet dress and matching coat by Prabal Gurung. The outfit was hand-tailored at the brand's studio in New York City, according to Harper's Bazaar. Gurung was born in Singapore and raised in Nepal and India, and he's dressed other influential figures, including former first lady Michelle Obama.

On Instagram, Gurung wrote about the significance of dressing Harris, the daughter of two immigrants.

"I see @Kamalaharris in all her strength and grace, the child of an immigrant like myself, and I am reminded of the potential of this country," Gurung wrote. "The power to make dreams come true not just for a select few, but for everyone. I am reminded of my mother, sisters, and nieces who can now look to the highest office in the country and see themselves represented. They can see their dreams are possible."

kamala harris altuzarra pantsuit
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden on January 22, 2021. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

On January 22, Harris was pictured at the White House alongside President Biden. She wore pieces made by the designer Joseph Altuzarra, who was born in Paris and raised by a Chinese-American mother and a French-Basque father.

Harris has worn Altuzarra's namesake label on other occasions, including for the cover of Elle's November 2020 issue.

The vice president also sends subtle but meaningful messages with her accessories

kamala harris sneakers
A close-up of then-vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' Converse sneakers, which she wore at a drive-in campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in October 2020. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Harris' affinity for Converse shoes and pearls has become widely recognized among her supporters.

In fact, on Inauguration Day, some of Harris' supporters celebrated her by wearing similar sneakers and jewelry. Many shared their looks online using #ChucksAndPearls2021.

Harris sees the shoes as her "casual go-to," she told CBS News Sunday Morning in January.

"You know, I grew up with Chucks. I just love them. They're comfortable," Harris said. Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, added that when he met Harris, she was wearing a pair of Chuck Taylors and jeans.

People seem to admire Harris' love for a shoe that's been a staple of American fashion for decades. It's also another example of her apparent support of US-based fashion brands, as the Converse brand was founded in 1908 in Massachusetts.

kamala harris converse
Harris has been wearing Converse for years. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Harris' signature pearls, on the other hand, are a symbol of her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black intercollegiate Greek-letter sorority in America. She joined the organization while attending Howard University.

Glenda Glover, the international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha and president of Tennessee State University, told Vanity Fair that pearls signify leadership, as well as "refinement and wisdom."

kamala harris vice president nomination dnc
Harris at the Democratic National Convention in August 2020. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Prior to Inauguration Day, Harris hinted that she may continue to send messages with other small style touches.

In a TikTok video shared by Harris' niece, Meena Harris, the vice president was shown in a neutral pantsuit and teal tube socks that read: "The future is female." The socks are currently available for preorder on Social Goods for $13, and benefits She Should Run, a nonpartisan nonprofit working to increase the number of women in public office.

@meena

IMPEACH NOW

♬ original sound - Meena Harris

The vice president's accessories will be one way that she celebrates her individuality through personal style while in office.

"Kamala Harris is the first woman to occupy this senior political role," Clark said. "She's going to have eyes on her, but she's not going to feel the pressure to be a fashion follower."

Likewise, Harris' support of American, immigrant, and Black talent through her policies - and as reflected in her clothing choices - will be just one of her many lasting impacts.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing. Biden's call for a new task force to review strategy comes as the new administration shows growing recognition that the U.S. faces increasing challenges posed by China’s modernized and more assertive military. The president announced the review during his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Wisconsin judge denies request to re-arrest Kyle Rittenhouse, hike bond

    Kyle Rittenhouse, the U.S. teenager charged with fatally shooting two people during protests in Wisconsin last August, can remain free on bond and need not publicly disclose his whereabouts, a judge ruled on Thursday, denying prosecutors' requests. Prosecutors had accused Rittenhouse, 18, of violating his $2 million bond by not informing the court of his address. Rittenhouse's lawyers argued that safety concerns necessitated a move to a "safe house" and for him to conceal his whereabouts.

  • Freed Saudi activist had electrodes fixed on her head during phone calls with relatives, family says

    A detained Saudi women’s rights activist had electrodes fixed to her head during phone calls with her family to prevent her speaking of the torture she suffered in prison, her sister said on Thursday after her release. Loujain al-Hathoul was released to her family’s home in Riyadh on Wednesday after 1,001 days in prison on charges related to her activism. Under her probation she is unable to travel, use social media or speak to the media. Her sisters, who live abroad, announced Thursday that Ms al-Hathoul will seek legal redress in Saudi Arabia for torture she said she suffered in detention. “She was tortured and she cannot forget this,” her sister Lina said, during an online press conference. The family have previously claimed Ms al-Hathoul was tortured – which Saudi authorities deny – but gave new details Thursday, including that the threat of electrocution stopped her speaking out. “If I complained about anything they were ready to electrocute me,” Lina said her sister told the family on Wednesday of her early months in detention. “It was months later that we found out about the torture” when Ms al-Hathoul was moved to another prison, Lina said. Ms al-Hathoul has identified one of her torturers as Saud Al Qahtani, a top adviser to the Saudi crown prince until he was sanctioned by the US over his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “He’s the only person that we know the name of who was present at the torture sessions,” Lina said. Mr Qahtani is notorious in Saudi Arabia, sometimes called the “lord of the flies” for his army of Twitter trolls used for attacking dissidents. “Loujain recognised him, he’s a public figure,” said her older sister Alia. Ms al-Hathoul now hopes to use the Saudi justice system to prove she was tortured and seek justice. “The torturers must be sentenced,” Lina said. In December, Ms al-Hathoul was sentenced to nearly six years imprisonment over her activism, which included demanding the right for women to drive and calling for the abolition of Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship system. The decades old driving ban was lifted weeks after her arrest, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman eager to claim the credit for the reform. The 35-year-old prince muscled his way to become next in line to the throne in 2015, partly by projecting an image as a dynamic young reformer who could modernise the conservative kingdom. But the sisters believe that any reforms under Mohammed bin Salman are illusory. “MBS is far from being a reformer, he’s an oppressor,” said Lina, referring to him by his initials. “Women’s empowerment is a lie in Saudi Arabia, there are no real reforms,” she said. Lina said she was choosing her words carefully to avoid further negative repercussions for her family still in Saudi Arabia: “There’s really an atmosphere of fear under MBS.” The family believe Ms al-Hathoul’s early release was timed by the Saudi government to impress new US President Joe Biden, who has promised closer scrutiny of his close ally’s human rights record. “Saudi Arabia’s situation is tightly connected with what’s going on in the US,” Alia said. “The Biden administration made clear that they care about human rights.”

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Would the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests as U.S. imposes sanctions

    Washington announced a first round of sanctions, while European Union lawmakers called on their countries to also take action against the military leadership and Britain said it was considering measures to punish the Feb. 1 takeover. The coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with scores of others have prompted the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 'Saffron Revolution' that ultimately became a step towards now halted democratic change. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed the protests for the first time in public, blaming "unscrupulous persons" for stoppages in a growing civil disobedience movement by medics, teachers, railway workers and other government employees.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Would the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Family, friends bid farewell to slain Lebanese publisher

    Friends and family members of a slain Lebanese publisher and harsh Hezbollah critic bid him farewell on Thursday at his home in southern Beirut, at a ceremony held amid tight security and attended by Western diplomats. Lokman Slim, a 58-year-old political activist and commentator, was found dead with six bullets in his body last week on a deserted rural road in the country's south. Friends and diplomats flooded Slim’s family house in the Beirut southern suburb, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggests

    Former Vice President Mike Pence was a perhaps unlikely hero of Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial — unlikely because the people lauding his courage and extolling his patriotic fulfillment of duty to God and country were the fairly progressive Democrats prosecuting the case that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), for example, described how Trump "turned on" Pence, who was presiding over the counting of President Biden's electoral win. The impeachment managers also showed new footage of Pence and his family being evacuated from the Senate chamber down some back stairs at 2:26 p.m., 14 minutes after the pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building. Pence had been evacuated from the Senate chamber at 2:14 p.m. At 2:24 p.m., the impeachment managers noted, Trump tweeted: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution. ... USA demands the truth!" Video from the siege made clear the rioters were reading Trump's tweets and hunting for Pence. The time Pence was evacuated and Trump tweeted were public knowledge before the impeachment trial started, but it wasn't clear if Trump knew what was going on in the Capitol when he tweeted about Pence. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) may have provided that missing link, HuffPost's S.V. Date and Politico's Kyle Cheney suggest. Trump called Tuberville during the insurrection, via Sen. Mike Lee's (R-Utah) phone, and Tuberville told reporters Wednesday night he had informed Trump that security personnel had just whisked Pence out of the chamber for his safety. "He didn't get a chance to say a whole lot because I said, 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I've got to go,'" Tuberville said. Less than 10 minutes later, Trump tweeted his attack on Pence, strongly suggesting, Date notes, that "Trump was aware of the danger Pence was in at the time he posted his tweet." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Would the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Alabama seeks to be 1st state to execute an inmate this year

    Alabama would be the first state to carry out an execution this year if allowed to proceed with plans Thursday to put an inmate to death for the shotgun slaying of a police detective's sister decades ago. Alabama asked the U.S. Supreme Court earlier Thursday to lift an appellate court stay blocking the evening execution of Willie B. Smith III from taking place. The state also asked justices to vacate an injunction banning the state from proceeding with the execution unless Smith is allowed to have his personal pastor in the execution chamber with him.

  • Philippines military keen to keep U.S. troop deal - minister

    The Philippines defence apparatus wants to keep a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, its defence minister said on Thursday, as officials met to settle differences over a pact central to Washington's Asia strategy. Thursday's meeting in Manila between U.S. and Philippine officials comes after President Rodrigo Duterte, who openly disapproves of the U.S. alliance, unilaterally cancelled the two-decade-old VFA last year, in an angry response to an ally being denied a visa.