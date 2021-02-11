Kamala Harris brings a new meaning to power-dressing

Vice President Kamala Harris has been spotlighting American, immigrant, and Black fashion designers. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris is choosing to spotlight Black, immigrant, and emerging American fashion designers.

The vice president's style choices are just one way that she is amplifying underrepresented talent.

She also sends subtle but meaningful messages with her pearls and Converse.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, as well as the first person to hold the title whose parents were not born in the United States.

Nothing can take away from Harris' historic election as vice president.

That said, in a society where women have experienced greater scrutiny than men for their appearance and what they wear, it's arguably the first time in US history that people are taking an interest in the vice president's fashion.

Even as she was campaigning and in the months leading up to the inauguration, Harris' fashion sparked conversation. For example, Harris' supporters often talked about her affinity for Converse sneakers, and she made a statement by wearing suffragette white for her victory speech. More recently, some criticized Harris' print cover for Vogue's February issue, saying it didn't do her "justice."

As vice president, Harris is marking a new era of power-dressing by giving a platform to Black, immigrant, and emerging American fashion designers and sending subtle but meaningful messages with her signature accessories.

Harris' support of American designers and Black-owned brands makes a statement

Harris takes the stage from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

On November 7, 2020, Harris addressed the nation with then-President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

For her first official appearance as the vice president-elect, Harris wore an all-white suit that was thought to include many powerful messages - including a nod to the suffragette movement. Her pussy-bow blouse was also a potential reference to female empowerment and feminism, and as fashion and costume historian Shelby Ivey Christie wrote on Twitter, monochromatic dressing often signifies "celebration in the Black community."

Harris not only sent a message of equality and hope with her powerful speech and nod to the suffragists, but she also made a statement by choosing a suit from Carolina Herrera, a Venezuelan-born American designer who has a long history of designing clothes for first ladies.

Harris wore Black designer Pyer Moss to the COVID-19 memorial on January 19, 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

On January 19, the night before Inauguration Day, Harris attended a memorial ceremony honoring Americans who died from COVID-19. She chose a tailored jacket from the Black designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, the founder of fashion label Pyer Moss.

As Insider's Samantha Grindell reported, the vice president's choice to wear Pyer Moss seemed to be her way of recognizing the brand's charitable contributions during the coronavirus pandemic, which included donations of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and an initiative to support small businesses.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

For Inauguration Day on January 21, Harris made a bold statement in a purple outfit that was also packed with potential nods to bipartisanship and suffrage.

Her look on that historic day sparked conversation for its possible message of unity, but it was also significant because Harris chose to spotlight two young Black designers.

Christopher John Rogers, a designer from Louisiana living in New York City, made her shift dress and overcoat. Harris' shoes were made by Sergio Hudson, from South Carolina, who also designed Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit.

Harris is using her power to amplify underrepresented talent

Harris wore an outfit by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung to an inaugural prayer service on January 21, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

In a similar way to former first lady Michelle Obama, who often wore designs from emerging Black-owned brands while in the White House, Harris' style choices are just one way that she's using her power to shine a light on underrepresented creatives, Washington, DC-based stylist and "Style Bible" author Lauren A. Rothman, told Insider.

"Spotlighting Black designers helps showcase underrepresented yet talented individuals and their teams who may otherwise have a challenge entering the currently fragmented retail space," Rothman said. "There are many designers, brands, and stores that I'm sure would love to be part of her style narrative."

Additionally, Harris' apparent choice to spotlight relatively young designers shows that she's investing in them a sense of confidence, according to Hazel Clark, a design and fashion studies professor at Parsons School of Design.

"These 'underrepresented' voices are, on the other hand, very representative of the diversity of the US population as a whole and of the diversity of bodies, races, genders, ages who wear and are interested in fashion, and who make conscious choices every day about how they look and what they wear as part of their self-identities and presentation in the world," Clark said.

Since being sworn in as vice president, Harris has continued to wear clothes by American designers, particularly designers of color who are immigrants.

For example, the day after the inauguration, January 21, Harris wore a garnet dress and matching coat by Prabal Gurung. The outfit was hand-tailored at the brand's studio in New York City, according to Harper's Bazaar. Gurung was born in Singapore and raised in Nepal and India, and he's dressed other influential figures, including former first lady Michelle Obama.

On Instagram, Gurung wrote about the significance of dressing Harris, the daughter of two immigrants.

"I see @Kamalaharris in all her strength and grace, the child of an immigrant like myself, and I am reminded of the potential of this country," Gurung wrote. "The power to make dreams come true not just for a select few, but for everyone. I am reminded of my mother, sisters, and nieces who can now look to the highest office in the country and see themselves represented. They can see their dreams are possible."

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden on January 22, 2021. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

On January 22, Harris was pictured at the White House alongside President Biden. She wore pieces made by the designer Joseph Altuzarra, who was born in Paris and raised by a Chinese-American mother and a French-Basque father.

Harris has worn Altuzarra's namesake label on other occasions, including for the cover of Elle's November 2020 issue.

The vice president also sends subtle but meaningful messages with her accessories

A close-up of then-vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' Converse sneakers, which she wore at a drive-in campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in October 2020. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Harris' affinity for Converse shoes and pearls has become widely recognized among her supporters.

In fact, on Inauguration Day, some of Harris' supporters celebrated her by wearing similar sneakers and jewelry. Many shared their looks online using #ChucksAndPearls2021.

Harris sees the shoes as her "casual go-to," she told CBS News Sunday Morning in January.

"You know, I grew up with Chucks. I just love them. They're comfortable," Harris said. Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, added that when he met Harris, she was wearing a pair of Chuck Taylors and jeans.

People seem to admire Harris' love for a shoe that's been a staple of American fashion for decades. It's also another example of her apparent support of US-based fashion brands, as the Converse brand was founded in 1908 in Massachusetts.

Harris has been wearing Converse for years. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Harris' signature pearls, on the other hand, are a symbol of her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black intercollegiate Greek-letter sorority in America. She joined the organization while attending Howard University.

Glenda Glover, the international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha and president of Tennessee State University, told Vanity Fair that pearls signify leadership, as well as "refinement and wisdom."

Harris at the Democratic National Convention in August 2020. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Prior to Inauguration Day, Harris hinted that she may continue to send messages with other small style touches.

In a TikTok video shared by Harris' niece, Meena Harris, the vice president was shown in a neutral pantsuit and teal tube socks that read: "The future is female." The socks are currently available for preorder on Social Goods for $13, and benefits She Should Run, a nonpartisan nonprofit working to increase the number of women in public office.

The vice president's accessories will be one way that she celebrates her individuality through personal style while in office.

"Kamala Harris is the first woman to occupy this senior political role," Clark said. "She's going to have eyes on her, but she's not going to feel the pressure to be a fashion follower."

Likewise, Harris' support of American, immigrant, and Black talent through her policies - and as reflected in her clothing choices - will be just one of her many lasting impacts.

