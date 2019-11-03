Kamala Harris called a Pete Buttigieg comment 'naive' — and Buttigieg agreed

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had a good laugh at her fellow Democratic presidential candidate South Bendia, Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigieg's comments that the race was "getting to be" a two-person showdown between Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

In an interview with CBS that aired Sunday, Harris called the suggestion "naive" and said the mayor should review some history books to remind himself of the fact that elections generally aren't decided this early.





Buttigieg was later asked about Harris' response to his comments and he couldn't help but agree. He said he couldn't remember the exact context that led to his answer, but he thinks "we all know that this is a fluid race, that it's a very competitive race, and that anything could happen."



