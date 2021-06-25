Kamala Harris caught nudging Joe Biden during a press meet to remind him to mention Miami condo collapse

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden on Thursday (REUTERS)

Cameras appeared to catch Kamala Harris nudging Joe Biden to mention the collapse of a condo building in Miami, Florida, before closing a White House briefing.

Officials in Miami say four are dead, and 159 are currently missing, after the collapse of Champlain Towers South on Thursday morning, and a rescue effort is ongoing.

Ms Harris was with the US president during a White House press briefing on Thursday when she was caught whispering “Florida, yeah” into the ear of Mr Biden, and walking off.

He was about about to walk away from his lectern when vice president Harris approached him with the reminder, the Washington Examiner reported.

Mr Biden was heard saying, “Oh yes! I apologise,” and thanked Ms Harris for the reminder.

Hundreds of rescuers were involved in rescue efforts on Thursday night, following the collapse of Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surside, Miami, at 1.30am.

It has so far claimed the lives of four, and 159 remain missing in the wreckage of the collapsed 12-story condo. The death toll is expected to rise further.

Mr Biden told reporters on Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was ”ready to go”, and that he had spoken with Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Ms Cava said on Friday that rescuers were doing "everything possible" to search for survivors among the rubble of the building, constructed in 1981.

It is thought the building was “substantially full” on Thursday, and it is currently unknown what caused the building to collapse.

An investigation will be conducted after the search for survivors concludes.

