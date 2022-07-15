Kamala Harris' chief speechwriter is departing

Vice President Kamala Harris’ director of speechwriting, Meghan Groob, is leaving the office less than four months into the job, two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO.

Groob was hired in April after Harris’ first chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, left at the end of February. She had previously worked as a speechwriter for Bill Gates and as an editorial director at Gates Ventures.

Her departure comes amid a continuing staff makeover for the vice president’s office. The vice president’s office has already seen a reset of large parts of the communications team. And on Friday, the Washington Post reported that Harris’ longest service aide, Rohini Kosoglu, is also leaving the office.