Kamala Harris condemns ‘heinous act of violence’ in Atlanta speech after shooting

US President Joe Biden (R) and US Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, on March 19, 2021. - Biden and Harris travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to tour the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to meet with Georgia Asian American leaders, following the Atlanta Spa shootings. ((Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) )

Kamala Harris condemned the Tuesday shooting of eight people in the Atlanta area, six of them Asian-American women, as a “heinous act of violence” on Friday during a speech at Emory University, following a meeting between her, the president, and a delegation of Asian-American leaders from Georgia.

“Whatever the killer’s motive, these facts are clear,” she said. “Six out of the eight people killed Tuesday night were of Asian descent. Seven were women. The shootings took place in business owned by Asian-Americans. The shootings took place as violent hate crimes and discrimination against Asian-American has risen dramatically over the last year or more.”

Prior to the speech, the White House delegation met with Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders from Georgia’s state legislature, including senators Dr. Michelle Au and Sheikh Rahman, representatives Marvin Lim and Bee Nguyen, as well as others like Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stephanie Cho, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, a white man, was charged with multiple counts of murder and one count of assault in the shootings, which took place across spas and massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

A police incident report about the shooting indicated a “no” on whether it was a suspected hate crime, but Atlanta police said Thursday they are still investigating Mr Long’s motive. Recent reporting suggests Mr Long had a sex addiction he attempted to treat in rehab.

Senator Au, the first Asian-American woman elected to the Georgia state Senate, told the Wall Street Journal she was hearted by the attention the president had put on the shootings.

“The fact of the most powerful man in the world speaking about it frankly and shining light on it in a way that no one has ever done before, that’s incredibly important for a lot of people,” she said.

“Jill and I are keeping everyone impacted by the shootings in Atlanta in our prayers,” Mr Biden tweeted on Wednesday. “We don’t yet know the motive, but what we do know is that the Asian-American community is feeling enormous pain tonight. The recent attacks against the community are un-American. They must stop.”

Ms Harris, the nation’s first vice-president of Asian descent, also reflect on the attacks yesterday.

“It is tragic. Our country, the president and I and all of us, we grieve for those lost,” she said. “I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people.”

Originally, the president and vice-president had been slated to visit Georgia to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.

During their visit, Mr Biden also headed to the headquarters of the CDC, where he told the nation’s public health experts, “We owe you a gigantic debt of gratitude and we will for a long, long long time.”

Prior to the visit, the White House urged Congress to pass the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would “expedite the federal government’s response to the rise of hate crimes exacerbated during the pandemic,” it said in a statement.

On Thursday, the White House also ordered flags lowered to half mast "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”