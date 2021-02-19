Kamala Harris is in contract to sell her $800,000 San Francisco condo

Katie Warren
kamala harris condo
A Google Maps street view of the San Francisco building where the vice president is reportedly selling her condo. Google Maps

Vice President Kamala Harris is in contract to sell the San Francisco condo she's owned for 17 years, Katherine Clarke reported for the Wall Street Journal.

The one-bedroom loft is on the top floor of a boutique building in the South of Market neighborhood, where tech companies including Twitter, Uber, and Square are headquartered.

Harris bought the apartment for $489,000 in 2004, when she was San Francisco's district attorney. Listed for $799,000, it was on the market for barely a week before going into contract, per the Journal. Sotheby's International Realty, which holds the listing, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the deal.

The vice president is temporarily living at Blair House, the president's official guest house that sits across the street from the White House, while the official vice president's residence, Number One Observatory Circle, undergoes renovations. In Washington DC, she also owns a condo in the West End neighborhood, which she bought for $1.7 million in 2017, the year she became a senator.

Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, also own a four-bedroom house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles that's valued at about $5 million. The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that Harris was returning to her Brentwood home for her first extended visit in a year, for a three-day personal trip with her husband.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff at a charity event in Culver City, California, in 2014. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Children's Defense Fund

San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, where Harris' condo is located, is known for its competitive real-estate prices. The median condo price reached over $1 million in July 2020, according a Compass real-estate report.

Harris is not alone in saying goodbye to her San Francisco real estate. The pandemic has spurred an exodus from the notoriously expensive city, with as many as 89,000 households leaving between March 1 and November 2020, according to San Francisco-based site Public Comment, which analyzed United States Postal Service data.

Harris' two-level loft spans 1,069 square feet and features double-height living room windows, a fireplace, and a small private patio, according to the listing, which is held by Anne Herrera of Sotheby's International Realty.

A spokesperson for Harris did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment for this story.

