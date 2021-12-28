Kamala Harris declines to comment on report alleging she believes she is marginalized because of her race

In an interview Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris declined to comment on an article claiming she expressed beliefs she has been treated unfairly, because she is a woman and racial minority.



A New York Times article from Dec. 23 reported the vice president has been frustrated with the way she is being treated in the media as well as by the Biden administration. The article cited private conversations with “allies” and “confidants” of Harris that demonstrated her displeasure with the situation.



Harris is the first woman to hold the second-highest government office in the nation, as well as the first Black and first Asian American vice president. The original article suggested her addition to Biden’s presidential campaign was a political tactic to help the president build a diverse coalition of voters, but that she has since been marginalized after the pair took office.



During an interview with “Face the Nation” on CBS, Harris declined to comment on any of these allegations. “I will leave that for others to deal with,” she said.



Her deputy press secretary also declined to address the critiques, telling the New York Times, “The vice president has diligently worked alongside the president coordinating with partners, allies and Democratic members of the House and Senate to advance the goals of this administration.”



Featured Image via Face the Nation

