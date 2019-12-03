Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential race: 'I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign'

Kamala Harris has told her campaign staff she was dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries amid a wave of negative press surrounding the California senator’s bid for the White House.

"'I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign", she wrote in an email to supporters. "And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete."

The news came after reports indicated her campaign abruptly cancelled a fundraising event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in New York. The announcement also followed reports of division within the ranks of her campaign, with one staff member writing in a resignation letter obtained by the New York Times they had "never seen an organisation treat its staff so poorly".

Kelly Mehlenbacher, who served as Ms Harris’ state operations director, wrote in her resignation letter: “While I still believe that Senator Harris is the strongest candidate to win in the General Election in 2020, I no longer have confidence in our campaign or its leadership.”

The resignation letter came amid a wave of layoffs throughout the campaign that were reportedly announced abruptly to aides who moved across the country to work for towards the senator’s election.

“It is not acceptable to me that we encouraged people to move from Washington, DC to Baltimore only to lay them off with no notice, with no plan for the campaign, and without thoughtful consideration of the personal consequences to them or the consequences that their absence would have on the remaining staff”, Ms Mehlenbacher, who had worked on two previous presidential campaigns, said in her letter. "It is unacceptable that we would lay off anyone that we hired only weeks earlier. It is unacceptable that with less than 90 days until Iowa we still do not have a real plan to win."

