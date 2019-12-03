Kamala Harris Dropped Out of the 2020 Presidential Race. But Democrats Are Already Betting on Her Comeback

California Sen. Kamala Harris, once a promising presidential hopeful, announced she was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday, a stunning turn just weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Harris told supporters in an email. “Although I am no longer running for President, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are.”

While Harris generated some of the most buzz of any of the Democratic candidates, she struggled to define her candidacy in a wide primary field. After a brief polling peak this summer, she had seen a return to low single-digit numbers, though she still regularly polled among the top five. Those poor numbers were compounded by a steady drum beat of negative press accounts of the internal workings of her campaign, with staffers accusing the campaign of having an unclear structure and lack of clarity in its direction.

Throughout her campaign, Harris publicly struggled with her stances on issues ranging from health care, where she initially said she supported getting rid of private insurance plans and then released a health care plan that left a large role for private insurers, to busing, which she successfully cornered former Vice President Joe Biden on from the debate stage but then struggled to come up with her own position on the matter.

Harris also made dramatic shifts in the way she approached the primary. At the end of October, her campaign announced they would cut staff and focus on Iowa in February, with the plan at the time including a seven-figure ad buy in the first-to-caucus state.

In the end, the money evidently wasn’t there to do even that. On Tuesday, Harris said she was leaving the race due to a lack of financial resources. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign,” she wrote, taking an apparent jab at some of the self-funded candidates, among them Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg. “As the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.” Up through the third fundraising quarter, Harris’s fundraising, while lower than the other frontrunners, has been comparable to some of the candidates still in the race, like outside candidate Andrew Yang.

“Any one of us can look at the math … and understand that there’s only so much to go around, whether that’s oxygen or dollars raised, and so it’s disappointing that she wasn’t able to pull things farther,” said Tracy Sefl, a longtime Democratic strategist who praised Harris. “I think whether it’s this Democratic nominee for 2020 or beyond, any Democrat who’s got their head screwed on straight will always have her on a short list.”

Harris speaks at her town hall in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 20, 2019. | September Dawn Bottoms for TIME More

Despite her difficulties, Tuesday’s announcement was the culmination of a surprising fall for a campaign that started strong. Harris became the second black woman to serve in the Senate in 2016 and had presidential rumors floating about her before she even reached Capitol Hill. She had been making the case that “justice is on the ballot,” leaning into her career experience as a district attorney and attorney general, while out campaigning.