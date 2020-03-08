Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president ahead of key contests

California senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Biden has “served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever,” Harris tweeted on Sunday. “I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States.”

Harris’s endorsement comes ahead of another round of primary elections on Tuesday, as Biden faces rival Bernie Sanders in crucial votes in Michigan, Washington, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and North Dakota, awarding a total of 352 delegates.

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

It also follows endorsements from former presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race last week and whose policies align more closely with Sanders’, has yet to endorse a candidate.

