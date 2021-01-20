Kamala Harris was escorted at the inauguration by heroic Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman

Grace Panetta
Eugene Goodman
Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman at an inauguration dress rehearsal on Monday. Greg Nash/Pool via AP

  • VP Kamala Harris was escorted by the Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman at her inauguration.

  • Goodman bravely led insurrectionists away from the Senate chamber during the riot at the Capitol.

  • Several lawmakers have called for Goodman to receive a Congressional Gold Medal.

Vice President Kamala Harris was escorted at her inauguration by Eugene Goodman, the heroic Capitol Police officer and US Army veteran who led a crowd of pro-Trump insurrectionists away from the Senate chamber on January 6.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Harris, along with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, arrived at the US Capitol to be sworn in.

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell reported that Goodman, who has been promoted to acting deputy House sergeant at arms, would accompany Harris at the platform where she'd stand with Biden for the swearing-in ceremony.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Goodman to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress grants, for his service in protecting lawmakers during the insurrection.

Goodman received a round of applause when he was introduced at the inauguration.

