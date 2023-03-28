Kamala Harris exhorts Africans to innovate, empower women in Ghana speech

5
Cooper Inveen
·2 min read

By Cooper Inveen

ACCRA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris challenged Africans to step up innovation and the empowerment of women in order to play their full part in the future of the world, as she delivered a speech to thousands of young Ghanaians on Tuesday in Accra.

Her visit to Ghana, the first stop on an African tour that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia, is part of a charm offensive by Washington as it seeks to counter-balance the growing influence of China and Russia on the continent.

Standing in front of Black Star Gate, a monument built on the site where Ghana declared independence from Britain in 1957, Harris started by noting that by the middle of the century, one in four people in the world will be African.

"That of course means what happens on this continent impacts the entire world," she said.

Citing examples such as the pioneering of mobile phone payments in Kenya or healthcare deliveries by drone in Rwanda before such services existed in the United States, Harris said innovation would be key to Africa's future success.

"We must invest in the African ingenuity and creativity which will unlock incredible economic growth and opportunities, not only for the people of the 54 countries that make up this diverse continent, but for the American people and people around the world," she said.

Turning to the theme of women's empowerment, Harris underlined deep gender disparities in Africa, saying the United States would work alongside African partners to close those gaps.

"On the continent of Africa we know women grow a majority of the food, yet they are less likely to own the land they farm. They represent a majority of frontline healthcare workers, but face disparities in health outcomes," she said.

"Women are entrepreneurs, yet have limited access to capital and markets. They are peacemakers and bridge builders, yet continue to be under-represented at the table where decisions are made."

To cheers, she said that the economic empowerment of women would benefit not only themselves but also their children, families, communities and the entire economy.

The two other areas where Harris said the United States would work with African partners to make progress were digital inclusion and good governance and democracy.

She described the latter as "a work in progress, including in my own country", an apparent allusion to the turbulence seen in U.S. politics and elections in recent years.

(Writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Harris pledges support for African innovation in Ghana

    Speaking from a monument commemorating Ghana’s independence from colonialism, Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday pledged a new era of partnership with Africa, envisioning "a future that is propelled by African innovation.” The speech on her second full day in Ghana is part of a weeklong trip that will include visits to Tanzania and Zambia. Harris is the most high-profile member of President Joe Biden's administration to visit Africa as the U.S. escalates its outreach to the continent.

  • Biden to host Israel's Netanyahu in coming months -reports

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in the coming months, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides. The reports come after Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul after they triggered some of the biggest protests in Israeli history. The White House and the U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Times Square Office Building Is New York’s Latest Migrant Shelter

    The city is now in talks with houses of worship to provide accommodation hundreds of asylum seekers in sanctuaries and parish halls.

  • What to know about the Women's Final Four in Dallas as South Carolina advances

    South Carolina women's basketball is headed back to the Final Four for the third consecutive season.

  • Fashion History Lesson: the Origins and Recent Strides of the U.S. Garment Labor Movement

    The fight for labor rights in apparel manufacturing dates back to slavery, and it's still going strong today.

  • US Housing Cools Further, With Prices Down 3% From the Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The US housing slump stretched into a seventh month in January.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsHome prices nationally fell 0.2% from December, according to seasonally adjusted data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller.

  • North Korea launches more missiles amid US-South Korea drills

    The launches may have been timed for the arrival of the aircraft carrier Nimitz and its strike group.

  • Kamala Harris Releases Spotify Playlist to Soundtrack Trip Across African Countries: Exclusive

    The vice president’s 25-song playlist, dubbed "My Travels," highlights a variety of artists as she travels across Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia this week.

  • U.S. sanctions Syrian leader Assad's cousins, others over drug trade -Treasury

    It said the trade in captagon was estimated to be a billion-dollar enterprise and the sanctions highlight the role of Lebanese drug traffickers and the Assad family dominance of captagon trafficking, which helped fund the Syrian government. "Syria has become a global leader in the production of highly addictive captagon, much of which is trafficked through Lebanon," said Andrea Gacki, director of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

  • Who gets a bailout? In the wake of SVB collapse, some student loan borrowers feel shafted

    After SVB and Signature Bank depositors got swift relief, some question why student loan debt relief hasn't been met with similar urgency.

  • Acer Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition review: Glasses-free 3D is just pointless

    While Acer's Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition has cool glasses-free 3D tech, it’s not supported by enough games to justify its $3,500 price.

  • Blinken may be slapped with subpoena after refusing GOP request to open books on Afghanistan

    Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said he will serve Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a subpoena Monday if the House Foreign Affairs Committee doesn't receive Afghanistan docs.

  • Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, was under FBI investigation, documents show

    FBI investigation spans two years and several countries

  • Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday it did not expect a merger between Microsoft Corp and Activision Blizzard to stifle competition, helping clear the way for the Xbox maker's $69 billion acquisition of the "Call of Duty" creator. The Japan Fair Trade Commission has notified the companies that it will not issue a cease and desist order, and closed its review on the matter, the regulator said. Britain's competition regulator announced last week the acquisition would not harm competition in gaming consoles, removing a major obstacle to the deal, but said it was still looking at its impact on the cloud gaming market.

  • Trump Lawyer Says Former President’s Post Attacking Bragg Was ‘Ill Advised’

    Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump, said the former president's recent social media post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was “ill-advised.”

  • Lamar Jackson Turns Contract Chaos Into Self-Marketing Machine

    Who is Ken Francis? That’s a question many were asking last week when the NFL sent out a memo instructing all 32 teams not to conduct business with him because he’s not a NFLPA-certified agent. Francis was flagged after trying to negotiate on behalf of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who doesn’t have an agent […]

  • Kamala Harris starts Africa tour in Ghana, announces security aid

    ACCRA (Reuters) -The United States will provide $100 million to Ghana and four other West African countries to help them deal with violent extremism and instability, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday during a visit to Ghana. Harris was in Accra at the start of a week-long, three-nation African tour, the latest in a series of visits by senior U.S. officials as Washington seeks to counter growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.

  • AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

    Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration. Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model. "There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras.

  • Republicans are more likely to go on a cruise right now than Democrats

    In a recent survey by YouGov, 35% of Republican respondents said they were "very comfortable" going on a cruise now compared to 12% of Democrats.

  • A steel plant ready for war shows hit to Ukraine's economy

    Flak jackets are piled up at Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal steel plant, and anti-tank traps guard the entrance. Whenever air raid sirens sound — and they go off every day — most workers head to one of the 16 bomb shelters scattered across the sprawling grounds. The southwestern city of Zaporizhzhia, which gives the plant its name, is less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front line and its residential buildings and energy infrastructure are a frequent Russian target.