When Kamala Harris faced political heat, Delaware's Beau Biden had her back

Before bed every night, Kamala Harris, then California attorney general, said a prayer.

“God, please help me do the right thing,” she would say.

It was 2011, in the midst of the housing crisis, when all 50 state attorney generals agreed to conduct a multi-state investigation into the banks and claims of foreclosure abuse. Harris, who had just narrowly won her seat, questioned the proposed settlement agreement. She ultimately decided to pull California out of the negotiations.

When colleagues, political consultants and even White House officials questioned her decision, she found an ally — and friend — in Beau Biden, then Delaware's attorney general. He too was wary of the negotiations.

"There were periods, when I was taking the heat," Harris wrote in her 2019 memoir, "when Beau and I talked every day, sometimes multiple times a day.

"We had each other’s backs."

'That little girl is me': Kamala Harris attacks Biden with personal story about race

The debate: Health care and CNN's rules are among the winners and losers of Tuesday's Democratic debate

Up until Beau's death in 2015, Harris had a fondness and friendship with the Delaware politician — and by extension his father, former Vice President Joe Biden. The elder Biden endorsed her for senator. Harris attended Beau's funeral and has spoken highly of the Delaware family throughout the years.

Now, that friendship has turned into a political rivalry. Biden and Harris will return to the debate stage Wednesday, during the second Democratic debate in Detroit. In the weeks since the first debate, the two candidates have made public jabs at one another, criticizing policy proposals and previous stances.

"I thought we were friends," Biden said of Harris on a radio show last week. "I hope we still will be."

Harris and Biden had a fiery, emotional exchange during the first Democratic debate in June, when the California senator attacked the former vice president for his remarks on working with segregationists and opposing busing in the 1970s.

It led to a viral moment for Harris, and a subsequent rise in the polls. Biden, on the other hand, saw a brief dip in support, though he still remains the clear front-runner.

Analysis: The Democratic debate exposed party divisions

“I was prepared for them to come after me,” Biden said in early July during an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo. “But I wasn’t prepared for the person coming after me the way she came after me. She knew Beau, she knows me."

Biden has said he doesn't plan to be as "polite" in the next debate.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), second from left, accompanied by her family, participates in a re-enacted swearing-in with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3, 2017 in Washington, D.C. More

'That wasn’t who Beau was'

In Harris' memoir, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," she describes Beau as an "incredible friend and colleague."

The two became close following the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. At the time, both attorneys general were seen as rising political stars.

In 2012, two years into Biden's second term as attorney general, the states were in the midst of a settlement between five major banks regarding foreclosure abuse claims.

Biden and Harris were two of the five attorneys general who had balked at the terms of the initial settlement agreement.

One of the major concerns for both Harris and Biden, according to a 2012 News Journal article, was that the settlement would limit states' ability to take legal action against the banks for any previous wrongdoing that would be discovered at a later time.

Delaney: Too many sound bites, too much John Delaney: Democratic debate draws complaints

Despite several of the banks being headquartered in Wilmington, and then-Gov. Jack Markell supporting the settlement at the time, Biden was wary of it. The initial settlement would result in $40 million for Delaware.

Biden opened his own investigation into the banks, and he and Harris shared information with one another. Harris wrote in her memoir that Biden had "every reason to keep his head down and toe the line."