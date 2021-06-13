Kamala Harris is the first sitting VP to have marched in an LGBTQ pride parade

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff join marchers for the Capital Pride Parade on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Pride parade in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

She and second gentleman Doug Emhoff greeted marchers and wore "love is love" and "love first" shirts.

Harris called for the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which passed in the House earlier this year.

Kamala Harris on Saturday became the first sitting vice president to have marched in a pride parade.

She and husband Doug Emhoff attended the Capital Pride Walk in Washington, DC. Harris wore a shirt with the slogan "love is love" imprinted on it, while Emhoff's said "love first" 11 times in multiple colors, resembling a rainbow.

"Happy Pride," Harris told other marchers, according to WRC-TV, an affiliate of NBC News.

She also called for the government to pass the Equality Act, which would ensure federal protections for LGBT people. So far, the House has passed the Equality Act, but it's unclear whether the Senate will take it up. Harris also issued words of support for trans people.

"We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing," Harris said, according to WRC-TV. "There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed."

In numerous remarks, the Biden-Harris administration has indicated the LGBT community has its full government support.

Earlier in June, for example, in recognition of pride, the White House said "no one should face discrimination or harassment because of who they are or whom they love."

"The President has the back of LGBTQ+ people across the country and will continue fighting for full equality for every American - including through continuing to urge the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act and provide overdue civil rights protections to LGBTQ+ people and families across the country," the White House statement continued.

