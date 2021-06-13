  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kamala Harris is the first sitting VP to have marched in an LGBTQ pride parade

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff join marchers for the Capital Pride Parade on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff join marchers for the Capital Pride Parade on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Pride parade in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

  • She and second gentleman Doug Emhoff greeted marchers and wore "love is love" and "love first" shirts.

  • Harris called for the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which passed in the House earlier this year.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Kamala Harris on Saturday became the first sitting vice president to have marched in a pride parade.

She and husband Doug Emhoff attended the Capital Pride Walk in Washington, DC. Harris wore a shirt with the slogan "love is love" imprinted on it, while Emhoff's said "love first" 11 times in multiple colors, resembling a rainbow.

"Happy Pride," Harris told other marchers, according to WRC-TV, an affiliate of NBC News.

She also called for the government to pass the Equality Act, which would ensure federal protections for LGBT people. So far, the House has passed the Equality Act, but it's unclear whether the Senate will take it up. Harris also issued words of support for trans people.

"We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing," Harris said, according to WRC-TV. "There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed."

In numerous remarks, the Biden-Harris administration has indicated the LGBT community has its full government support.

Earlier in June, for example, in recognition of pride, the White House said "no one should face discrimination or harassment because of who they are or whom they love."

"The President has the back of LGBTQ+ people across the country and will continue fighting for full equality for every American - including through continuing to urge the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act and provide overdue civil rights protections to LGBTQ+ people and families across the country," the White House statement continued.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Vice President Kamala Harris Joins Washington Pride Parade

    Kamala Harris became the first sitting United States vice president to join a pride parade, when she joined marchers in Washington on June 12.Harris shared a photograph of herself and her husband Douglas Emhoff at the event.This footage was published by Peter Velz, the vice president’s director of press operations, and shows Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff jogging to catch up with Harris at the parade. Credit: Peter Velz via Storyful

  • Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting Vice President to March in a Pride Event

    Vice President Kamala Harris made history again on Saturday, becoming the first sitting VP to march in a Pride Event as she was joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at Capital Pride

  • The Easiest Way to Transform Your Space for Summer, According to Christian Siriano

    Your backyard’s prepped , you’ve traded out your bedding , but if you really want to upgrade your home this...

  • Chris Wallace Challenges Pompeo: You ‘Had Almost a Year’ to Prove Lab Leak Theory

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace confronted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday over the lack of hard evidence provided by the Trump administration to prove that COVID-19 originated from a Chinese lab, telling Pompeo he had “almost a year” to prove the theory.With circumstantial evidence indicating that it is possible that the virus behind a worldwide pandemic could have leaked out of a lab in Wuhan, President Joe Biden has called for the intelligence community to “redoub

  • Highlighting queer resilience during climate crisis

    AccuWeather's Adam Del Rosso got the chance to interview Vanessa Raditz with the Queer Eco-Justice Project to learn about their upcoming movie.

  • MyPillow targets wider consumer base as it opens UK subsidiary

    "MyPillow has taken American by storm and now it's available here in the UK for the first time," the company stated in a video advertisement.

  • 'In the Heights' makes muted debut, edged by 'A Quiet Place'

    Just when a party was poised to break out in movie theaters, the below-expectation debut of “In the Heights” dampened Hollywood's hopes of a swift or smooth recovery at the summer box office. On opening weekend, though, the Warner Bros. release narrowly missed the top spot. After a string of good box office weekends, the opening of “In the Heights” was a reminder of the challenges of the marketplace.

  • School of Rock Actor Brian Falduto Was Homophobic Toward Himself After Playing 'the Gay Kid'

    "I was denying it before I even had a notion of what [being gay] was," School of Rock actor Brian Falduto said of playing "the gay kid" in the 2003 movie

  • Why endangered turtles swim to a Mediterranean island to lay their eggs

    The island of Cyprus has become a hotspot for loggerhead sea turtles to nest from spring to summer.

  • 911 calls raise questions about Marine recruit’s death during Parris Island’s ‘Crucible’

    There were five frantic 911 calls for help on June 4 between 3:49 p.m. and 5:14 p.m., the day Dalton Beals died.

  • Victoria Beckham Swears By This Cult-Favorite Body Moisturizer & It's Less Than $20 on Amazon

    If there’s one thing we follow religiously, it’s celeb recommendations. Sure, we might not always be able to snag products that are actually in line with our budget; but every once in a while an A-lister will give their stamp of approval to a seriously affordable item. And our newest body care obsession is courtesy […]

  • In photos: Harris shows up at Pride parade in downtown D.C.

    Vice President Kamala Harris dropped in at the Capitol Pride Walk And Rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The state of play: Harris and second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, joined the crowd, who welcomed them with cheers, according to press reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe visit had not been on the vice president's public schedule. The big picture: Pride celebrations are taking place across the country this weekend, a

  • Jennifer Aniston Playfully Dragged One Of Rachel's Wardrobe Staples

    "What time of year are you for!"

  • First lady meets with U.K. military families during G-7

    First lady Jill Biden spent part of Saturday meeting with British veterans, first responders and their families on the sidelines of the G7 summit, according to pool reports. Why it matters: The first lady has prioritized participating in military-focused events during the trip to highlight her Joining Forces initiative. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden and former-first lady Michelle Obama led the program during the Obama administration. Biden said

  • AP Top Stories June 12 P

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, June 12: Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China; US Pres Biden meets French Pres Macron at G7; Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes; Protesters press G-7 leaders on climate change.

  • 26 Years After ‘Kids’ Shocked the World, a New Documentary Examines the Lives It Shattered

    “Kids,” a gritty look at a group of skateboarding, drug-abusing, bed-hopping teenagers, became an unlikely box office hit when it premiered in the summer of 1995. Shot on a shoestring budget with a cast comprised of unknowns and amateur actors, the film’s subject matter and frank sexuality was scandalous, prompting condemnation in some quarters, as […]

  • Biden and Putin agree: relations at low point

    “I think he’s right that it’s a low point….” U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was right to say that relations between the two former Cold War foes were at their lowest point in years - and suggested Russia might be weaker than it seemed.“Russia has its own dilemmas, let us say. Dealing with its economy, dealing with COVID…. They have also bitten off some real problems they’re going to have trouble chewing on – for example, the rebuilding of Syria, of Libya.”Biden’s comments came at the tail end of the G7 summit in England – and just days ahead of his Wednesday meeting with Putin in Geneva that promises to be a combative encounter given the two countries’ disputes over spying, hacking, election meddling, Ukraine, Belarus and human rights.Asked why Putin had not changed despite years of Western sanctions, Biden quipped: "He's Vladimir Putin. Autocrats have enormous power and they don't have to answer to a public and the fact is that it may very well be if I respond in kind, as I will, that it doesn't dissuade him - he wants to keep going.”Biden was also asked why he and Putin will hold separate press conferences after their meeting rather than facing the media together.“This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or who can embarrass each other. He can say what he thinks the meeting was about, and I will say what I think the meeting was about.”The President also stressed he was not looking for conflict with Russia, but rather to resolve actions by Putin the U.S. views as (quote) “inconsistent with international norms” and to work together on issues like Syria, and on climate change.Biden is attending a two-day NATO summit in Brussels this week prior to his meeting with Putin.

  • Obstacles mount in Central America as Biden seeks cooperation over corruption

    The post-Trump landscape, geopolitical concerns and an economic paradox pose threat to White House hopes Kamala Harris and Guatemala’s foreign minister, Pedro Brolo, wave at her arrival ceremony in Guatemala City. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Standing behind a podium next to the president of Guatemala during her first trip abroad this week, Vice-President Kamala Harris emphasized the renewed commitment of the United States to fighting corruption as part of efforts to confront the root causes

  • L.A. Affairs: When I came out to my father, he cried. And then he put a curse on me

    When I came out to my father, he cursed me. I considered his words as if they were a fortune teller's: "Mijo, you're going to have a very lonely life."

  • Baker Mayfield puts on a show at charity softball event

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield put on a show during the charity softball event. Videos of his big moments included in the post.