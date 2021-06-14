Kamala Harris is the first sitting VP to attend a Pride parade
Vice President Kamala Harris walked in the Capital Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, making history as the first sitting vice president to march in a Pride event.
Vice President Kamala Harris made history again on Saturday, becoming the first sitting VP to march in a Pride Event as she was joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at Capital Pride
Vice President Kamala Harris dropped in at the Capitol Pride Walk And Rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The state of play: Harris and second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, joined the crowd, who welcomed them with cheers, according to press reports. The visit had not been on the vice president's public schedule. The big picture: Pride celebrations are taking place across the country this weekend
Kamala Harris became the first sitting United States vice president to join a pride parade, when she joined marchers in Washington on June 12.Harris shared a photograph of herself and her husband Douglas Emhoff at the event.This footage was published by Peter Velz, the vice president’s director of press operations, and shows Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff jogging to catch up with Harris at the parade. Credit: Peter Velz via Storyful
