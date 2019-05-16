Kamala Harris flips the 'sexist' script on Biden: 'He would be a great running mate'

Kamala Harris has flipped the script on chatter that she would be a good vice president to Joe Biden, saying that her Democratic primary opponent has already proven himself adept at that role.

Ms Harris told reporters in New Hampshire that she thinks Mr Biden would make a fine running mate for her, should she win the Democratic nomination.

Translation: She’s not running for vice president.

“I think Joe Biden would be a great running mate,” she said. “As vice president he’s shown he can do the job.”

The idea that Ms Harris might make a good No 2 for Mr Biden has been aired recently among political circles in Washington, with those in favour seeing her — a sharp, black, female lawyer — as a good compliment to Mr Biden, who is known for his gaffes and faces potential challenges for his previous positions on social justice issues, among others.

But the suggestion sparked outrage as well, with commentators noting that the Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses are still months away — anything could happen, including a dramatic decline in the polls for Mr Biden.

The Washington Post, for instance, ran an op-ed suggesting that Ms Harris is only included in the vice president speculation because she is a black woman, a group of people who face considerable societal obstacles and are often marginalized in mainstream discourse.

“Any member of Congress discussing a @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris presidential ticket is showing extreme disrespect to @SenKamalaHarris,” wrote author and journalist Roland Martin on Twitter. “Not one Dem debate has been held. Not one primary vote has been cast. Biden has not earned the nomination and Harris has not lost it. STOP IT.”

Ms Harris’ campaign, meanwhile, pushed back on the idea in more black and white terms.

“She’s running for president, period, and she intends to win,” Ian Sams, the campaign spokesman, told Politico.