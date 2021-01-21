Kamala Harris' great-nieces wore custom coats designed to look like one the vice president had as a young girl

Kamala Harris and her family all made fashion statements on Inauguration Day. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Kamala Harris' great-nieces made a style statement at the inauguration on Wednesday.

Meena Harris' daughters, Amara and Leela Ajagu, wore faux-fur leopard coats.

The coats were custom-made to look just like one the vice president had as a child.

Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday was full of powerful style statements, from Vice President Kamala Harris' symbolic outfits to Michelle Obama's stunning look.

Harris' great-nieces - Amara Ajagu, 4, and Leela Ajagu, 2 - even had a fun style moment of their own during the parade-route walk. Their mom, Meena Harris, revealed on Instagram that they both wore custom, faux-fur leopard coats designed to look like one the vice president had as a child for the event.

"Special coats to look just like Auntie's," Meena wrote on Instagram.

The coats were custom-made by iloveplum, a female-founded, childrenswear startup located in New York City. A representative for the brand told Insider that a designer spent the past weekend sewing the coats by hand for the girls to wear on Inauguration Day.

The coat, which is now named the "Kamala," will be available to order soon through the company's website.

The coats were handmade for Harris' great-nieces. iloveplum

This isn't the first time Harris' great-nieces have paid tribute to their "auntie" with their outfits.

In November, Amara and Leela were dressed in all-white outfits to match the pantsuit Harris wore during her victory speech. Their looks included matching cardigans, floral dresses, white tights, and Doc Martens.

