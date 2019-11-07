Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school day until 6 p.m. with after-school programs

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is proposing a bill that would extend school hours from at least 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..

The Family Friendly Schools Act would alter the traditional school day to align with their parents’ work hours, per a release from Harris' office released Tuesday.

“My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours,” said Harris in a statement. “So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship."

The bill would award grants to schools serving low-income families to provide “academic, athletic, or enrichment opportunities” with “community partners."

It would also prohibit schools from closing during staff development days, unless a comparable "enrichment activity" is provided free-of-charge.

However, it would not mandate teachers, school administrators and staff to work additional hours. Additional hours that are worked would be "compensated fairly."

The proposal was met with a mixed response: Many praised the policy as offering after-school programs "that already exist in schools with affluent PTAs," as New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg tweeted Tuesday.

Others, however, criticized the policy as a stopgap to a larger problem of workers having to extend their workdays, and instead, called for more accommodations for workers with children.

For Gods sake everyone Kamala Harris is not trying to make your kids go to school until 6 pm! She wants to fund aftercare programs of the kind that already exist in public schools with affluent PTAs. — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) November 6, 2019

Most schools in large and/or wealthy districts have afterschool options for enrichment ranging from sports to band to the arts. The schools are open the exact same hours Kamala Harris is proposing. It allows for extra tutoring or a hobby or a safe place to socialize — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) November 7, 2019

i'm open to being convinced the other way but this idea seems... exactly wrong, to me?https://t.co/sp3Pg6pEDt — Turkbert Cransauceko (@AlbertBurneko) November 6, 2019

Kids need to spent less time in school and adults need to spend less time at work. There’s an obvious solution to that gap that is the opposite of Kamala Harris’ big plan. — David Sessions (@davidsess) November 6, 2019

