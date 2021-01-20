Kamala Harris and Jill Biden both sent subtle messages with their outfit choices on the eve of inauguration

Kamala Harris and Jill Biden wore outfits with a meaning on the eve of the inauguration. Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

The future first and second families gathered in Washington, DC, on the eve of the inauguration.

The Vice President-elect and incoming first lady both sent messages with their outfits.

Both wore looks that nodded to the suffering caused by the pandemic and supported small businesses.

On the eve of the inauguration, the future first and second families gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to pay tribute to the 400,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

President-elect Joe Biden gave a speech honoring the citizens who have died from COVID-19 with his wife, Jill Biden, by his side, as well as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

Both Harris and Jill subtly nodded to the suffering caused by the pandemic with the outfits they wore to the event.

Harris sported a statement jacket designed by Kerby Jean-Raymond, the founder of Pyer Moss.

The jacket has an asymmetrical hem that leads to statement pleats, combining modern design with classic sophistication. It appears to have been designed specifically for Harris, as the jacket isn't available on the Pyer Moss website at the time of writing.

Sporting a Pyer Moss looked seemed like an intentional choice for Harris, as the brand has made a point of giving back throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the Pyer Moss studio used $10,000 to buy PPE for frontline healthcare workers, and the brand converted its studio into a donation center for PPE as well, as it announced via Instagram.

At the same time, Pyer Moss started a $100,000 fund to support small business owners who were struggling as a result of the pandemic.

The jacket also gave Harris the opportunity to uplift a designer of color, as Jean-Raymond is Black.

Jill's ensemble was similarly symbolic. The future first lady wore Jonathan Cohen's "Unity" coat and dress to the memorial.

The $3,895 coat and $2,295 dress are a matching set. Her complementary mask was made from leftover material, according to a tweet from The New York Times' fashion director Vanessa Friedman.

The name of the look indicates the ensemble is supposed to support Joe's message of unity for America. The color doubles down on that message, as the purple color is a combination of Democrat blue and Republican red.

In addition, Jill also gave a platform to Cohen as a small business owner and the son of Mexican immigrants, as stated on the Jonathan Cohen website.

Both Harris and Jill have worn ensembles with meaning behind them on multiple occasions in recent months, such as Harris' all-white outfit during her victory speech that nodded to the suffrage movement and Jill's infamous "vote" boots that raised money for the "I am voter" nonprofit.

Joe and Harris will be inaugurated on Wednesday in Washington, DC.

