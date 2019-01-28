Kamala Harris kicks off campaign with Oakland rally, defends her record as a prosecutor

OAKLAND — Kamala Harris kicked off her 2020 presidential campaign Sunday with a massive hometown rally that put her Democratic presidential rivals on notice and sought to bolster her progressive credentials, despite her years as a prosecutor.

With a crowd estimated at over 10,000 exploding with applause as Harris took the stage at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, the gravity of the moment seemed to momentarily overwhelm the senator.

“So, here we are, here we are,” she said with a broad smile. “Let me tell you, I am so proud to be a daughter of Oakland, California.

California Sen. Kamala Harris formally launched her campaign for president at a rally in her hometown Sunday. (Photo: Tony Avelar/AP)

“We were raised by a community with a deep belief in the promise of our country and a deep understanding of the parts of that promise that still remain unfulfilled,” Harris said before devoting most of her speech to those unfulfilled parts of the American experiment.

But first, Harris needed to address the elephant in the room: her former career in law enforcement. Since announcing her intention to run for president on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Harris has faced attacks from progressives who claim she didn’t work hard enough to reform the criminal justice system during her seven years as San Francisco’s district attorney and two terms as state attorney general.

Harris cited the Bob Marley lyric “don’t give up the fight” when talking about her career path.

In the speech, Harris defended her work as a prosecutor against the charge that she didn't do enough to right wrongs in the criminal justice system. (Photo: Tony Avelar/AP)

“It is this deep-rooted belief that inspired me to become a lawyer and a prosecutor,” she said, the crowd going silent with discomfort at the mention of her background in criminal justice. “It was just a couple of blocks from this very spot, nearly 30 years ago as a young district attorney, I walked into the courtroom for the first time and said the five words that would guide my life’s work: Kamala Harris for the people.”

A populist reworking of courtroom language used by prosecutors introducing cases, the phrase constitutes her 2020 campaign slogan and could be seen on T-shirts, placards and electronic screens in the plaza, and it brought the crowd back to life.

“Now I knew that our criminal justice system was deeply flawed, but I also knew the profound impact law enforcement has on people’s lives and its responsibility to give them safety and dignity. I knew I wanted to protect people,” Harris said. She was interrupted by a heckler taking issue with her record.

In few cities in America could one find such a staunchly progressive electorate as Oakland’s. The last time so many people had gathered in this spot was in the fall of 2011, when Occupy Oakland demonstrations encamped in the plaza and their persistent rallies led to a general strike that closed the Port of Oakland on Nov. 2. On that day, thousands of people marched beneath a banner hung across 14th Street that read “Down with capitalism.” The rhetoric of the protests conflated the police, justice system and other agents of state power with the financial institutions that had caused the crisis.

The daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother who met as graduate students at the nearby University of California, Berkeley, Harris lived in Oakland until she was 12 and attended Thousand Oaks Elementary School in Berkeley. She was raised going to protests in the East Bay during the Civil Rights era and is no stranger to Bay Area activism.