Kamala Harris likes the idea of Biden running — as her vice president

Kamala Harris is tired of playing second fiddle.

Campaigning in New Hampshire, the junior senator from California and Democratic presidential candidate was asked if she had grown tired of hearing speculation that she might make a good vice presidential candidate on a ticket with current frontrunner Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. (Paul Sancya/AP) More

“You know, listen, I think that, sure, if people want to speculate about running mates, I encourage that because I think that Joe Biden would be a great running mate,” Harris responded. “As vice president, he’s proven that he knows how to do the job, and there are certainly a lot of other candidates that would make, for me, a very viable and interesting vice president.”

"I think that Joe Biden would be a great running mate," says Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who, like Joe Biden, is a 2020 presidential candidate. "As vice president, he's proven that he knows how to do the job." pic.twitter.com/GaxeERvTAr — CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2019

In light of Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, some Democrats have wondered aloud whether a woman is electable in 2020.

Harris has been resolute in dismissing the electability question, telling CNN that “voters are smarter than hearing and listening to all that noise.”

Like Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has become practiced in flipping the script when asked about the viability of a female candidate. Asked in April whether she was confident Americans of color were ready to vote a woman into the White House in 2020, Warren had a ready reply.

“So, let me just say this about confidence,” Warren said. “This is the heart of it. It’s, how are we going to fight? Not just individually, but how are we going to fight together? Are we going to fight because we’re afraid? Are we going to show up for people that we didn’t actually believe in, but because we were too afraid to do anything else? That’s not who we are. That’s not how we’re going to do this.”

In an Emerson poll of the prospective 2020 field seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, Harris and Warren were tied for third place (with 10 percent support) behind Biden (33 percent) and Sanders (25 percent).

The other women in the race trailed by a larger margin. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., received just 2 percent support in the poll. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, each received 1 percent support.

