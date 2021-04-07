Kamala Harris Lists Washington, D.C., Condo for $2 Million

Isis Briones
·1 min read
Since she was sworn in, Vice President Kamala Harris has been making major real estate moves. No, we’re not talking about her temporary relocation to Blair House (the president’s guesthouse), where Harris is staying until renovations are done to the second-in-command’s official residence, on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory.

She has been putting her luxury apartments across the country up for sale. Earlier this year, she sold her San Francisco penthouse, situated in the heart of the area’s coveted SoMa neighborhood, for $799,000. This week, Harris’s two-bedroom condo in Washington, D.C., is on the market for $1.995 million, Realtor.com reports.

According to the The Wall Street Journal, Harris purchased it for $1.775 million in 2017. Custom Italian cabinetry, teak shower floors, and a prime location near Dupont Circle aside, the heated rooftop pool is the unit’s ultimate amenity, especially with summer on the horizon. Finding a private place to soak up the sun in a city like D.C. is no easy feat.

See the video.

Harris and her husband, first gentleman Doug Emhoff, still own a $5 million mansion in Brentwood, California, which she became co-owner of when they got married in 2014. It was reportedly where they’d spent most of their time before she was elected vice president.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

