Kamala Harris, nearly 100 days in, has been visible as vice president. But is she influential?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Bierman
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House.
President Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Tuesday after the murder verdict in the death of George Floyd. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

When President Biden delivered a rare nationally televised address last week, he shared the platform with Vice President Kamala Harris, who helped him make the case that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder of George Floyd created an urgency to change policing laws.

That moment following the Chauvin trial would have seemed improbable 20 months ago in the heat of a Democratic presidential primary debate: Then-candidate Harris lectured rival Biden on the nation’s racial history, accusing him of wounding young Black girls like her when he opposed busing in the 1970s to desegregate schools and hurting her personally when he boasted of working with segregationist senators long ago.

As she and Biden approach the 100-day mark of their administration Thursday, however, Harris has established herself as a highly visible partner — and, as the first woman of color in the role, a symbolically important one as the country confronts systemic racism. He's featured her prominently, too, as part of the administration's offensive against the COVID-19 crisis. And she's traveled and met with key constituencies to sell the president’s agenda, broken tie votes in the Senate and stood by Biden’s side in public and private moments.

Her choreographed role has begun to dispel concerns that Harris’ desire for the top job could prompt her to undermine Biden or break from the administration’s disciplined public relations strategy.

But it also seems likely to keep Harris from stepping out or establishing an identity and a policy record that she can call her own.

“Her number one goal coming into this White House was to be a good partner,” said Bakari Sellers, a co-chair of Harris’ presidential campaign and a CNN political commentator who has remained a close ally.

He dismisses any talk that she's positioning for a possible presidential run should Biden, 78, fail to run for a second term, or that her relationship with him is at all strained by their previous rivalry: “The largest misconception people have about her: People assume there is 2024, or maybe even some animus there going back to the [2020] debate.”

Sellers said Harris, whose presidential campaign was undone in part by a sense that she was overreacting to events and polling rather than sticking with long-term themes, has learned from Biden to block out the noise.

“That’s something that’s really good that’s rubbing off on the vice president,” he said.

Her advisors point to a number of items on Biden's legislative agenda that Harris pushed behind the scenes, and say she shares credit for the administration's successful delivery of more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccine shots and more than 100 million economic relief checks. But White House and Harris staffs say they have worked by committee, making it hard to point to specific provisions or measures that bear her singular imprint.

"The president sets the tone and the agenda and we are complementary to making sure that we're bringing her unique lived experience," said Rohini Kosoglu, Harris' domestic policy advisor who previously served as her Senate chief of staff.

Harris has just one solo assignment — working with Mexico and three Central American nations to discourage immigration to the United States — a fraught task that she has yet to fully explain, and one that has put a political target on her back for Republicans eager to blame her for the border problems. Harris has no plans to visit the region until at least June. Progress is not only important for Harris' political future but also for the safety and livelihoods of millions of people in the region.

The sense among some allies and opponents alike that Harris would be a shadow president, pulling the strings for Biden, was never realistic. Biden has quickly shown that he is much more ambitious and forceful than the transitional president some had predicted.

“She’s in the room literally and figuratively,” said Brian Brokaw, a political advisor to Harris from 2009-19. “Is she steering the ship? Probably not. But tell me a vice president besides Dick Cheney who was steering a ship. I think she committed to be a team player from the second she was offered a shot on the ticket.”

Advisors say Biden consulted Harris on two of his biggest early decisions — greatly enlarging the scale of the COVID-19 relief package to $1.9 trillion, and withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. In both cases, they said, she agreed with Biden's choices, which were hotly debated internally. Only the president knows how much Harris' opinion mattered in the end.

"It is often the case that as I will ask his opinion about things, he will ask my opinion. And through that process, I think we arrive at a good place. Ultimately he is the president and he makes the final decision," she told CNN last week.

Advisors say she fought hardest in discussions over the relief package to include money for front-line workers — pushing a tax credit for low-income workers who do not have children at home — and for a $110-billion child tax-credit plan that is projected to cut child poverty in half. Harris worked on that issue, a priority for antipoverty advocates, when she served in the Senate.

Harris also relied on her Senate experience and political career in California in pushing to include more money in Biden's roughly $2.25-billion infrastructure and jobs plan for expanding the availability of broadband service and replacing lead water pipes.

Michael Pyle, Harris' chief economic advisor, said that while both water and internet access were priorities for the president and the party on the infrastructure bill, Harris pressed for goals of 100% broadband coverage and lead-pipe replacement: "Those were ambitious commitments and commitments that the vice president felt very strongly needed to be at that kind of level of ambition, at that level of universality."

Publicly, she has taken lead roles in encouraging Black people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, addressing systemic racism and sexism in the healthcare system and the economic and psychic toll that the pandemic has taken on women.

Unlike Biden, who spent decades in the Senate and had extensive experience in foreign affairs when he became vice president to Barack Obama, Harris is learning on the job. She is also competing for influence with longtime Biden colleagues and advisors, many of whom have long track records on foreign and domestic policy.

For example, John F. Kerry — the former senator, secretary of State and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee — is serving as an international climate ambassador, assuming some of the responsibilities that a vice president might otherwise get. Gene Sperling, a top economic advisor in the Clinton and Obama administrations, was chosen to oversee the $1.9-trillion pandemic-relief plan, a job similar to the one Biden had when he was vice president during the previous economic crisis.

A close Biden ally who worked with him in the Obama administration said Biden is well aware that vice presidents can feel like outsiders at times and is consciously trying to help Harris and her small group of advisors find a footing in his inner circle.

The president has made a point of meeting with Harris on a near-daily basis, both in groups and one-on-one, often for lunch — “to credentialize her, to really send a message that she matters,” said Joel Goldstein, a law professor at Saint Louis University who studies the vice presidency.

That will pay dividends for both of them, Goldstein predicted, giving Harris the stature at home and abroad to represent Biden with authority and expand her responsibilities, and helping Biden expand his reach.

“The most important thing isn’t in-depth knowledge,” said Brian Katulis, who worked in national security positions under President Clinton. “It’s the relationship and trust and confidence of the president, and being able to be perceived as speaking for the president.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • How the Oscars completely botched the ending

    With its surprising reordering of the final awards, the 2021 Oscars ended in an unfortunate anticlimax.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • India's richest people are fleeing on private jets as the country hits almost 350,000 COVID-19 infections in another daily global record

    Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from India as it battles a catastrophic second coronavirus wave.

  • Frogmore garden's secrets revealed: Seats for the Queen and water bowls for the corgis

    For most people, a moment's rest on a bench after a stroll through a stately garden is a welcome reward – and the Queen is no exception. Staff at the gardens at Frogmore House will "strategically place seats" should Her Majesty wish to pause for a moment and admire the surrounding plants and wildlife, her chief gardener has revealed. The gardens at Frogmore, which consist of 35 acres, are sometimes referred to as the Royal family's "secret bolt-hole", nestled away in Windsor's Home Park and close to Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent most of the last year in lockdown. The gardens are rarely opened to the public, with annual weekends of open days in the spring and summer months, but Neil Dodds, the Frogmore head gardener, has given a unique insight into the comings and goings of the estate. This includes that three bowls are regularly filled with water for Her Majesty's corgis at the grounds. In conversation with John Anderson, the Keeper of the Gardens, as part of an online event for the National Garden Scheme, Mr Dodds said: "We've got three of those – for the corgis. The three bowls within the garden… So there's dog bowls, which we have to regularly fill. Also seats strategically placed so if Her Majesty wants to sit for a while she can." Last month, the Queen, who turned 95 just days after Prince Philip's funeral, took on two puppies to join her remaining dorgi – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund – called Candy. The first, Fergus, also a dorgi, is said to be named after her uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, and the second, Muick, is a pure-bred corgi and thought to be named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

  • Two Washington DC police cars totaled after officers stage ‘drag race’

    Vehicles reportedly hit speeds of 60mph before crashing into each other

  • Biden says Armenian mass killing was genocide

    The statement by the US president drew an immediate rebuke from Turkey, which disputes the term.

  • '(Biden) has shown compassion regarding COVID, which … Trump did not': Chris Christie

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • Hong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month

    HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. The bubble between two of Asia's biggest financial hubs had been slated to begin last November but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events.

  • NASCAR results: Brad Keselowski wins overtime race at Talladega

    Brad Keselowski won NASCAR’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. William Byron finished in second.

  • Youn Yuh-Jung Teases Brad Pitt as She Makes Oscars History

    ABCYoun Yuh-Jung just became the first Korean to bring home Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars—and as she took the stage to accept her gold statuette, the Minari actress took a moment to tease executive producer Brad Pitt, who was on stage to present her with the award as last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner.“Mr. Pitt, finally!” Youn said. “Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming?”Awards shows have a long history of erasing performers of Asian descent, and on top of her history-making Oscars win this year, Youn is also the first Korean actress to win a Screen Actors Guild Award. During Sunday’s ceremony, Youn noted that as a South Korean actress, she usually watches the awards show on television. “Being here by myself, this I cannot believe,” she said, adding, “OK, let me pull myself together!”Regina King Kicks Off the Pandemic Oscars in Style With Old-Hollywood Glamour and Powerful SpeechThis year’s Best Supporting Actress nominees included Amanda Seyfried (Mank), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film). As she accepted her award, Youn noted that she does not believe in competition. “How can I win over Glenn Close?” she said. “I’ve been watching her, so many performances.” Each nominee, she said, was a winner for their respective movie. Perhaps, she offered, “I’m luckier than you.”Youn also thanked her “wonderful Minari family” and director Lee Isaac Chung—“our captain and my director.” Also on her thank-you list? Her two sons, “who made me go out and work.”“This is the result,” Youn said, “because mommy worked so hard.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oosthuizen-Schwartzel surge to Zurich Classic 3rd-round lead

    Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen got away with an unremarkable first 11 holes Saturday at the Zurich Classic before lifting his team atop the leaderboard with a finishing flourish. Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes at a windy TPC Louisiana to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 into Sunday’s final round of the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event. “It was a very rough first 10 holes for me,” Oosthuizen said, referring to his inability to get a single birdie in best ball play during that stretch, when Schwartzel carried the team by making three of his five third-round birdies.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses

  • Ryu exits early with strain, Jays 'pen finishes off Rays 1-0

    Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Sunday. Ryu gave up three hits and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings, but exited with right glute injury after giving up a single to Manuel Margot. Ryu, through an interpreter, said the problem is “nothing serious."