Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore $2,000 Dior-Air Jordans to the inauguration, and sneakerheads were drooling

Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law is head of the Department of Drip after wearing Dior x Air Jordan 1 Retros, which retail for $2,000, to the inauguration. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images/AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Someone in VP Kamala Harris' camp wore sneakers to Wednesday's inauguration — but they weren't just any old pair of sneakers.

Nikolas Ajagu — the husband of Harris' neice, Meena, and the father of the VP's adorable grand nieces — was spotted wearing Dior x Air Jordan 1 Retros at the ceremony.

The shoes retail for $2,000 but are selling for up to $25,000 on the resale market.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Sneakers at the presidential inauguration?

Well, yeah, but they weren't just any old pair of sneakers.

Nikolas Ajagu - the husband of Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, and the father of the Vice President's adorable grand nieces - was spotted wearing Dior x Air Jordan 1 Retros at Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony. The swanky shoes retail for $2,000 but have been spotting on the resale market for more than $25,000.

The highly-coveted Dior x Air Jordan 1 Retros. AP Photo/Alastair Grant

At first, it was unclear who donned the flashy sneaks while trotting down the Capitol steps over Senator Amy Klobuchar's shoulder. But in a less-than-enthusiastic tweet published during the inauguration ceremony, Meena Harris confirmed that the unidentified man was, in fact, her husband.

Even if Meena wasn't thrilled about her husband's shoe choice, sneakerheads loved seeing the rare, highly-coveted shoes flaunted at the inauguration. While it was Kamala Harris who made history as the first woman, first Black person, and first Asian American to become vice president of the United States, it was her nephew-in-law who was named as head of the newly-formed "Department of Drip."

—Noc B The 5 God (@nocb205) January 20, 2021

Read the original article on Insider