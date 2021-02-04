Kamala Harris’s niece reacts as protesters burn her picture in India

Graeme Massie
(DNCC via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris’s niece has defended her support for protesting Indian farmers after pro-government activists burned her picture in India.

Meena Harris reacted after members of United Hindu set fire to her picture in opposition to celebrities supporting the country’s farmers.

They also burned pictures of climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg and pop star Rihanna, who have both weighed in to support the farmers.

“I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response,” said the vice president’s niece on Twitter.

Ms Harris became embroiled in the controversy on Wednesday when she tweeted that "the most populous democracy is under assault”.

“It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters,” she tweeted.

Ms Harris, who is a lawyer, drew comparisons between the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol and the crackdown on protesting farmers in India.

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have been camped out in the country’s capital New Delhi to protest legislation they say could destroy their jobs and lead to exploitation by large companies.

India’s foreign ministry has condemned “vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them”.

And the department added that “the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible”.

Prime minister Narendra Modhi’s government has been unable to end the protests or negotiate a settlement.

